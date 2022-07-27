What just happened? If you've been saving some money for a Meta Quest 2 headset to experience VR, now is the right time to make that purchase since the hardware is about to get noticeably pricier over the next few days. Starting in August, the base 128GB Quest 2 will officially be sold for $399.99, while the 256GB model will cost $499.99. The reason for this $100 price hike, according to Meta, is rising manufacturing and shipment costs.

For Meta VR users, August seems like a good month in terms of software but a bad one when it comes to hardware. The platform is finally putting in place a new account system that drops the requirement of a Facebook account for signing in, a restriction that arguably kept many aspiring VR users from jumping on board.

However, the next month is also when the most affordable VR headset, the Meta Quest 2, is getting considerably more expensive. While impulsive buyers can get the hardware at its current $299 starting price till the end of July, getting one in August will require paying $100 more. At its newer price, VR users aren't getting more for their money, like a slightly more powerful Quest 2 variant or an Oculus Link cable in the box.

However, Meta is trying to soften the blow on new purchases with a limited-time offer on Beat Saber. The popular VR title will be available as a free download (for up to 2 weeks) for new Quest 2 buyers as long as they activate their headset before January 31, 2023.

The price hike, as Meta notes, is due to the rising costs of making and shipping the hardware, and allows the company to pour more resources into VR development and research at a time when job cuts are on the horizon. With over $1 billion spent by consumers on Quest apps, Meta is confident about VR's momentum and shared a lineup of upcoming games for the platform, including Ghostbusters VR, Among Us VR and NFL Pro Era, among other titles.

Moreover, Meta also revealed that Project Cambria, the company's high-end headset, will be launching later this year. Following its release, VR users can expect newer Quest models added to the - now more expensive, but still most affordable - standalone headset lineup.