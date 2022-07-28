In a nutshell: The new Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ combines a 4K resolution with a high refresh rate, making for a high-end gaming experience if you have a powerful enough GPU. The DisplayHDR 600 certification means its HDR image quality is at least passable, and it also features two full-speed HDMI 2.1 ports to connect to the latest consoles.

Asus has added a new high-end gaming monitor to its lineup, the ROG Strix XG32UQ. It features a 32-inch IPS panel with quantum dot technology, a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, and ships with a 144Hz refresh rate, although you can "overclock" it to 160Hz by toggling a switch in the OSD.

The ROG Strix XG32UQ has 10-bit color support and covers 96 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 130 percent of the sRGB color space. It has a typical brightness of up to 450 nits in SDR mode and can hit a 600-nit peak brightness when displaying HDR content, earning it a DisplayHDR 600 certification. The panel is also factory calibrated to a Delta-E of less than 2.

Connectivity-wise, the XG32UQ has one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports (with 48 Gbps bandwidth), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a built-in USB hub with two 5Gbps USB-A ports. The HDMI ports are limited to 144Hz at 4K, so you'll have to use DisplayPort if you want to take advantage of the display's maximum refresh rate.

The included stand offers 80mm of height adjustment, tilt between +20 and -5 degrees, and a 40-degree swivel range, while pivot support is notably missing. In case you want to use a third-party monitor arm, the screen is also VESA mount-compatible with 100mm x 100mm hole spacing.

The Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ will be available for purchase in the third quarter of 2022. Pricing is still unknown, but don't expect it to come cheap, as similarly-specced monitors are currently hovering around the $900 mark.

Be sure to check out our top picks for 4K gaming monitors if you're in the market for a high-end display. If, however, you're looking for an alternative that's a bit more sanely priced, take a look at our gaming monitor buying guide in $100 increments.