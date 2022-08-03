Facepalm: An early analysis of free-to-play MMORPG Diablo Immortal concluded that you'd need to spend a little more than $100,000 to create a fully maxed out character. At least one gamer claims to have shelled out that much money in the game but ran into an unexpected problem as a result.

In a video published on July 31, JT from the YouTube channel jtisallbusiness said he spent a ton of money in Diablo Immortal – around $100,000 – to create a very powerful character. The whale easily ran through the competition and amassed a record that is so good, the matchmaking system literally can't find any opponents to pit him against.

JT reached out to Blizzard regarding the unique issue more than a month ago and was directed to make a post about it on Blizzard's forums. The post got more than 100 replies but still nothing official from Blizzard.

After an influx of media attention, JT finally received a response. In an August 2 video, JT claims a Blizzard rep told him they have "approved a fix" and they're "going to implement it in the next upcoming days." Unfortunately, JT didn't go into any details regarding the fix so we'll have to wait until the patch drops to see how Blizzard handles the situation.

Diablo Immortal arrived in early June and was met with a ton of criticism. The controversial MMORPG quickly earned the lowest user score in Metacritic history and is currently tied for last place with Madden NFL 21 with a score of 0.3 out of 10.

In the era of review bombing, however, such a low score should be taken with a grain of salt. That's especially true considering revenue from the mobile version of the game surpassed $100 million in less than two months. Clearly, not everyone thinks the game is trash.

Dumping nearly $100,000 into a single game is unfathomable for most but big spenders, known as whales, do exist and are important to a game's success - especially if they can convince friends with equally deep pockets to come along for the ride.