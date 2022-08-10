Something to look forward to: Today's the day that Samsung unveils the latest models in what has become a very popular series of foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be the main attractions at the Unpacked event, and you can watch the whole thing live right here at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST.

It's pretty much a certainty that the designs of the two latest foldables will look very similar to their predecessors—leaked renders suggest telling the two generations apart won't be easy. Leaked specs do claim, however, that the Fold 4 will be shorter than last year's model to allow for a wider front display. It's also said to be around 20g lighter. Sadly, it does appear that rumors of an S-Pen slot integrated into the chassis, Galaxy Note-style, were incorrect.

One significant visible change is expected in what some regard as the phones' worst element, the crease, which is said to be much less noticeable in the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 compared to their predecessors.

The biggest upgrades will be found inside the handsets. Both are rumored to feature Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile SoC: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which packs a host of upgrades you can read about here.

Elsewhere, the Fold 4 is expected to feature a 50MP camera, an upgrade over the Fold 3's 12MP shooter. As for the Flip 4, its main improvements include the battery boosting to 3,700 mAh, and it offering 25W wired charging.

Official 3D turntable renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro: https://t.co/a3h98hpzme — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 7, 2022

It's not just foldable phones Samsung will be unveiling at the event. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also be on show. The smartwatch is said to ditch the familiar rotating bezel and have much-improved battery life and charging speed.

Samsung will also lift the lid on the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Better battery life is again said to be one of the main upgrades, and there are rumors they will support 24-bit audio.

It'll be interesting to see how Samsung prices its new foldables, given that many people are avoiding expensive luxury buys in the current shaky economy. Make sure to come back in a few hours and watch the livestream to find out, and whether Samsung drops the 'Z' part of the names due to the Russian association, as previously rumored.