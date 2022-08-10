In brief: Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the rumored name change didn't pan out, the foldable does feature some other noteworthy changes over its predecessor.

The new Z Fold 4 is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It packs a 4nm octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.18GHz alongside 12GB of memory and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage depending on which configuration you opt for.

The Fold series is all about the displays. This time around, the fully unfolded screen is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 21.6:18 aspect ratio operating at a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 (374 PPI). It's HDR10+ certified and boasts an adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz).

The outer cover screen, meanwhile, measures 6.2 inches diagonally. It also utilizes a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2,316 x 904 (23.1:9 aspect ratio, 402 PPI) and an adaptive refresh rate between 48-120Hz.

Samsung has enhanced the durability of the Fold as well, with aluminum frames and hinge cover as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the cover screen and rear glass. The main screen now features an optimized layer structure to reduce damage from external shock. Furthermore, the handset carries an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Samsung's latest is also rife with cameras. There's a 10-megapixel cover camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree field of view as well as a 4-megapixel "front-facing" under display camera with f/1.8 aperture and 80-degree field of view. Around back, you'll find a triple camera array consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with 123-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture and 85-degree FOV and a 10-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4 aperture and 36-degree field of view.

A 4,400mAh battery supports fast charging and is able to supply a 50 percent charge in around half an hour with a 25W adapter. The handset also supports wireless power sharing, so you can wireless share juice with a compatible device in a pinch.

The Z Fold 4 will be the first device to ship with Android 12L, a new version of Google's mobile OS for large-screen devices. As you'd expect, it supports all of the latest communications technologies including 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, 802-11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth v5.2, among others.

Samsung's Z Fold 4 is being offered in your choice of black, beige, green and burgundy. It's available to pre-order from today ahead of a planned August 26 launch in select countries. Pricing starts at an eye-watering $1,799 before any trade-ins or carrier promotions and scales up to $2,159.99 for a model with 1TB of local storage.

Notably, those who pre-order the handset will receive a free year of Samsung Care+, which affords protection against drops or cracked screens.