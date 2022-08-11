In brief: The DeathAdder V3 Pro comes with a revised shape based on feedback from pro gamers, reduced weight, a new sensor, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option if you choose to use it with Razer's improved (and more expensive) wireless dongle. The company also includes some rubber grip tape in the box in case the mouse's coating is too slippery for you.

Razer just released the DeathAdder V3 Pro, a premium wireless gaming mouse with a right-handed ergonomic shape. Although it comes with all sorts of new technologies, the most noticeable difference is that it's 28 percent lighter than its predecessor, weighing just 63 grams. To achieve that weight reduction, the company completely redesigned the mouse, removing all RGB lighting (other than the battery indicator LED) and combining the power and DPI switches into one button at the bottom.

The mouse comes with Razer's flagship Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which, as the name implies, can go up to 30,000 DPI. As you're probably never going to use such a stratospheric DPI value, the company also included features to set it apart from other sensors. It can track on glass, and Asymmetric Cut-off allows you to set separate lift-off and landing distances with 26 levels of height adjustment.

It uses Razer's Optical Gen-3 switches for the main mouse buttons. They feature a 90 million click rating, improved tactility, and the usual advantages optical switches bring to the table, such as the lack of debounce delay and no double-clicking issues.

Razer claims the DeathAdder V3 Pro has 90 hours of battery life, 20 hours more than the V2 Pro, and you can charge it through a USB-C port. Unfortunately, Bluetooth support got axed, so your only option to use this mouse wirelessly is through a supported dongle.

However, Razer is also offering a HyperPolling Wireless dongle, which increases the mouse's maximum polling rate from a pedestrian 1,000Hz up to a whopping 4,000Hz. Of course, it comes with the drawback of reducing the battery life by about 24 hours.

The dongle costs $29.99 and is compatible with the Viper V2 Pro announced earlier this year and other upcoming Pro-branded Razer mice. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro launched today in black and white color options for $149.99. You can also buy the mouse bundled with the HyperPolling Wireless dongle, which will cost you $164.99.