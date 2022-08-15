What just happened? Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming display. The hulking display, which was originally revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, is appropriately named the Odyssey Ark.

The CES Innovation Award Honoree features a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio) matte display with a max 165Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Response time is rated at 1ms (GtG), and the 1,000,000:1 static contrast ratio is said to bring out even more subtle details.

Samsung is also using its Neural Quantum Processor Ultra for upscaling content to 4K, which it claims is powered by data from 20 neural networks. A six-speaker system (one in each corner and two subwoofers in the middle) deliver a combined 60 watts of power with a frequency response range of 45Hz – 20KHz. Dolby Atmos is also supported for even greater immersion.

Port selection includes four HDMI 2.1 ports and an RJ45 network jack. The display is height adjustable, can tilt and pivot, and is compatible with 200x200, 300x300 and 400x400 Vesa wall mounts. It can even be manually rotated to a vertical orientation for a unique user experience.

Samsung includes a standard television remote as well as a secondary control device known as the Ark Dial. It can be charged via USB Type-C and even has a solar panel for some reason.

On the software size, Flex Move Screen lets you adjust the screen size from 55 inches all the way down to 27 inches as well as change the screen position and toggle between screen ratios. Multi View, meanwhile, can display up to four screens at once in horizontal mode or three in vertical mode, effectively eliminating the need for multi-monitor setups.

Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark is available to pre-order from today priced at $3,499.99 and is expected to arrive in early September. Far cheaper options to exist, including Samsung's own Odyssey G9 with a 49" display and its 55-inch OLED TV.