In a nutshell: The Basilisk V3 Pro is Razer's most feature-rich and advanced mouse to date. This new wireless model looks quite similar to the standard, $100 cheaper Basilisk V3. However, the sensor has been upgraded from the already insane 26K DPI Focus+ to the 30K Focus Pro that's inside Razer's recently launched DeathAdder V3 Pro. The latest Basilisk also features minor improvements elsewhere, including newer switches, more RGB underglow, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option.

On its own, the new Razer Basilisk V3 Pro costs $159.99. While that's still a pretty hefty sum, gamers with money burning a hole in their pocket can look towards the $199.99 mouse + wireless charging dock bundle for the ultimate Razer gaming mouse experience. This new optional accessory, called the Mouse Dock Pro, costs $69.99 if purchased separately and allows the Basilisk V3 Pro to unleash its full potential.

The wireless dock comes with a magnetic puck that fits underneath the mouse and lets it securely fit/charge on the dock, or any other Qi-compatible charging source. If you somehow happen to lose the removable, magnetic puck, Razer will sell you a replacement for $19.99. Moreover, the dock has a built-in transceiver that allows the mouse to reach a polling rate of 4,000Hz.

Razer previously offered this feature on the recently launched DeathAdder V3 Pro via the optional $29 HyperPolling wireless dongle. The latter accessory can also be used with this mouse.

As for the Basilisk V3 Pro itself, this new model features Razer's Gen-3 optical switches, 13-zone Chroma RGB underglow lighting, a 4-way HyperScroll tilt wheel with notched and free-spinning modes, 11 programmable buttons, Bluetooth and HyperSpeed Wireless support (with multi-device connectivity), as well as wired input via Razer's Speedflex Type C cable.

Battery life is officially rated at up to 90 hours over Razer HyperSpeed connectivity. However, as with the DeathAdder V3 Pro, expect a noticeable penalty if you've enabled the 4K Hz polling rate.

At 112g, the right-handed Basilisk V3 Pro is 11g heavier than the older, wired model, and is also ahead in terms of tracking speed (750 ips vs 650 ips), max acceleration (70G vs 50G) and has a higher switch lifecycle of 90 million clicks vs. 70 million on the standard Basilisk V3. The new model is currently available on Razer's official website and will become more widely available later this month.