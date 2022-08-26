The all-in-one PC market has looked somewhat bleak as of late, with very few exciting releases in the last couple of years. This has become even more apparent following Apple's discontinuation of their 27-inch all-in-one 5K iMac. HP seemingly noticed that opening and has announced a new all-in-one aimed at professionals equipped with a 21:9 IPS display display with a stunning 5120x2160 resolution and support for loads of power and performance if the user so chooses.

HP's all-in-one will support up to an Intel Core i9-12900, Nvidia's RTX 3060, 4 TB of NVMe M.2 storage, and 128GB of RAM. As expected, these are optional upgrades, and do not represent the base product or its base price. HP also notes that users can easily upgrade the storage and the RAM on their own, should they find it necessary.

A key feature of this AIO are two included 16-megapixel magnetic webcams, and you may ask, why are there two webcams included? HP is attempting to push this all-in-one as a work-oriented computer, with one webcam focused on the user's face, and the other focused on items, documents, etc.

The webcams can also utilize AI features, like auto-cropping or noise-reduction on the integrated microphones. Of course, the whole idea that the cameras are magnetic means they can be attached anywhere on the display's bezel.

I/O ports on the back include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm combo jack. The stand itself includes two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and an SD card reader, and the base of the stand has also integrated a 15W Qi wireless charger.

For now HP has soft launched the system and pre-orders are not yet available. The HP 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC is slated for release in September with a starting price of $2,119. The base model will be powered by an Intel Core i5-12500 and an RTX 3050.