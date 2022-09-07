What just happened? Google's next-gen Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will not be ready for prime time until next month that but is not stopping Google from sharing information about them early in an effort to give prospective iPhone 14 buyers something to think about.

The two handsets already have a public product page on the Google Store complete with a handful of teaser photos and product rendering videos. Judging by the photos alone, the rear camera array almost looks flush with the rest of the rear panel. The video reveals this isn't the case, however, as the camera strip is visibly elevated like a mini plateau.

Speaking of the rear camera array, the standard Pixel 7 features twin camera lenses alongside an LED flash and a tiny microphone hole. The Pro model ups the ante with a third camera although the specs of each are not yet known.

We do know that both models will be powered by Google's own second-gen Tensor processor. The Google Tensor G2 will enable helpful and personalized features in photos, videos, speech recognition and security, we are told.

Other quick-hit features Google mentioned on the preview page include fast pairing with other devices like earbuds and watches as well as support for Find My Device to help locate misplaced devices. They will ship in three colorways each: obsidian, lemongrass and snow on the Pixel 7 and obsidian, hazel and snow on the Pixel 7 Pro. Both will ship running Android 13 out of the box.

It's all coming together.



Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

Pricing, availability and more will no doubt be unveiled during the Made by Google event, which takes place October 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Apple's Far Away iPhone 14 event is happening today at 1 p.m. Eastern and if the company follows its standard release schedule, new handsets will likely launch a week later on September 16 across most major markets.

Are you planning to pick up a new smartphone soon? If so, are you considering the Pixel 7, the iPhone 14, one of Samsung's new foldables or perhaps something else entirely?