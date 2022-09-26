What a wild ride: On release, Cyberpunk 2077 moved more than eight million units thanks to pre-orders, but the game fell somewhat short for fans and critics. Depending on the platform, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi magnum opus ranged from an absolute dumpster fire on older systems to mediocre on high-end PCs.

Cyberpunk 2077 redeemed itself somewhat after several small and two enormous patches. However, many players had moved on to other games, annoyed at the fiasco by that time.

Cyberpunk 2077 averaged more than 332,000 concurrent players on PC in its release month of December, peaking at over one million. By January and the first major patch, the average dropped to just over 82,000 (225,670 peak), and in February, it capped out at 47,115 concurrent players, averaging less than 25,000 daily.

However, the game has recently seen a pretty good bump, thanks mainly to the debut of Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners on September 13 — the CDPR joint effort with anime studio Trigger. According to a tweet by the CDPR team, in the first week of the anime's debut, CP2077 saw one million unique players every day across all platforms. And it has been on an upward trend ever since.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

While it's hard to determine player counts on consoles, SteamDB has the game sitting at 90,823 concurrent PC players as of publication, with a peak count of 136,724 on Sunday. Last weekend was Cyberpunk 2077's best weekend on PC since launch, even beating out other highly played games, including Elden Ring, GTA V, Destiny 2, and The Witcher 3.

Edgerunners hasn't just influenced players to come back to Cyberpunk 2077. It has also inspired the community to create mods based on the series. Pickings are currently slim, with just a handful of show-based mods on Nexus, but creators are just getting started. The series has also spurred streamers to try out new builds in the game based on Edgerunners characters.

KhrazeGaming built a brawler based on the show's lead character David Martinez. The build is so overpowered that it essentially breaks the game. It's crazy when you can literally run around a speeding car punching out all the occupants before they can even react (video above). So KhrazeGaming recommends cranking up the difficulty to compensate.

However, to be honest, David Martinez is so OP by the series finale that KhrazeGaming's build completely fits. In the show, a fully-chromed David is equipped with a military-grade Sandevistan implant that allows him to move like the Flash from DC Comics fame. He also has Gorilla Arms that put the Hulk (Marvel) to shame. And we won't even talk about his anti-gran exosuit.

If you haven't watched Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners yet, it's worth the binge. It starts out a bit slow, but give it a couple of episodes to get going. By the end, it pays off when you realize how far the characters, especially David, have come.