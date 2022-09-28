In a nutshell: Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) has launched its latest flagship wireless headphones, the Px8. Do they have what it takes to compete in an already crowded market occupied with offerings from Apple, Sennheiser, Sony and others?

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are over-ear wireless cans that come in your choice of black or tan color schemes. They feature 40mm dynamic full range carbon cone drive units that B&W claims reduce distortion, resulting in improved clarity.

"Coupled to a fully optimized drive unit 'motor system', with revised magnet, voice coil and surround, the result is unparalleled accuracy and realism," the company notes on the product page.

B&W's latest also employs aptX Adaptive wireless technology and high-resolution, 24-bit digital signal processing. Four microphones power the proprietary noise cancellation system while two additional mics handle voice calls.

The rechargeable lithium ion battery is good for up to 30 hours of listening from a single charge, and a quick 15 minute recharge will provide up to seven hours of listening. A full charge takes just two hours.

The headset tips the scale at 320g. The bundle includes a USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack cable, a USB-C to USB-C cable and a carrying case, the latter of which measures 189mm (w) x 63mm (d) x 233mm (h). Cast aluminum arms and Nappa leather trim reinforce the premium product experience.

The British audio specialist is now shipping the Px8 wireless headphones with a two year warranty at an MSRP of $699. Crutchfield currently has them priced at $549, a significant savings for those considering the cans. If you are interested, I would grab them from Crutchfield and do it ASAP before the price goes up.

Viable alternatives include Apple's AirPods Max at $549, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones with a 60-hour battery life for $349.95 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise canceling headphones at $399.99.

Those who value long battery life might also want to consider Adidas' RPT-02 SOL, which use Powerfoyle solar technology to convert all forms of light into energy. Adidas boasts up to 80 hours of battery life with these cans, and they are only $229.99.