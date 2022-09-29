Something to look forward to: If it hadn't been for prior leaks, Sackboy: Big Adventure would have been a surprise addition to the several PC ports Sony has announced and released this year. The title comes with PC enhancements and specs that users have come to expect after Sony's other games.

On Thursday, Sony announced that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the next PlayStation exclusive coming to PC. The game lands on Steam and the Epic Game Store on October 27 for $59.99, just a week after another big Sony title — Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a family-friendly single-player and co-op platformer starring the mascot of Sony's level-building game franchise, LittleBigPlanet. Sony featured it in the PlayStation 5's day-one launch lineup.

Like Sony's other PC ports, Sackboy supports 21:9 widescreen, VRR, 4K 120Hz gameplay (for PCs that can handle it), DualSense controller features, and Nvidia DLSS 2.0. Though the title launches soon after Nvidia's RTX 4090, Sony isn't quite ready to start supporting the GPU vendor's newly-announced DLSS 3 frame-generation technology, exclusive to the RTX 4000 series. Developer Sumo Digital didn't mention whether Sackboy includes AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Sackboy's system requirements are similar to those for other Sony titles like Uncharted or God of War, but with lower minimum requirements. Graphics cards as old as the GTX 660 or Radeon R7 265 should squeak by at 720p and 30fps with low graphics settings. Minimum specs like this help AAA titles perform well on Valve's Steam Deck handheld PC. For 1080p to 4K, Sackboy's requirements look similar to other high-end PC games. No matter what your specs, however, you'll need 60GB of storage space.

Minimum (720p 30fps Low settings) GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon R7 265

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 @ 2.7GHz / AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5GHz

RAM: 8GB Recommended (1080p 30fps Medium settings) GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K @3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @3.5GHz

RAM: 8GB High (1080p 60fps High settings) GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD RX 5600 (6 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-4770K (4 core 3.5 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 core 3.2 GHz)

RAM: 8GB Very High (1440p 60fps Very High settings) GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB) / AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB)

CPU: Intel i7-7700k (4 core 4.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 16GB Ultra (4K 60fps Custom settings) GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB) / AMD RX 6800 XT (16 GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K (8 core 3.6 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)

RAM: 16GB

Although Sony never mentioned a PC port of Sackboy before this week, the game appeared in last year's massive Nvidia GeForce Now database leak and emerged again on SteamDB a week ago. The rumor also listed PC ports for titles like God of War and Uncharted long before Sony announced them. Gran Turismo 7 and Ghost of Tsushima were also there, but no official word on their possible PC ports has emerged. Award-winning roguelike shooter Returnal also appeared, and a new leak from Wednesday hints at possible extra PC features for the title.