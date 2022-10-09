Why it matters: Electric vehicle automaker Rivian has issued a safety recall for specific 2021 and 2022 production vehicles. An insufficiently torqued steering fastener may affect the driver's ability to control the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Rivian estimates that only one percent of vehicles may actually be affected.

According to Rivian's safety recall, the potential issue affects all 2022 Rivian R1T, R1S, and electric delivery vehicle (EDV) units as well as EDVs manufactured between September 2021 and December 2022. The EV manufacturer could not confirm that vehicles produced during these periods had a properly torqued fastener between the vehicle's front upper control arm and steering knuckle. The recall has also been posted on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Should it fail, the steering knuckle fastener may cause excessive wheel camber or complete separation, both of which can affect the driver's ability to control the vehicle. The failing fastener was suspected to be the root cause in several reported incidents, ultimately prompting the vehicle recall. No injuries related to the failure have been reported at this time.

The letter to Rivian owners included a statement from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, stating "If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately." According to Rivian's team, the fix can be made in just a few minutes and the team expects to have all repair work completed within 30 days.

Rivian is offering customers a number of options to address the potential issue in hopes of meeting their 30-day window. According to the recall letter, the company will offer customers free mobile appointments, no-appointment-needed visits to Rivian service centers and pop-ups, and prioritized service center appointments. Rivian customers with questions regarding the recall or requiring additional information can contact the EV manufacturer at (855) 748-4265.

Founded in 2009, Rivian has focused on building an EV platform that directly meets the growing demand for viable EV light trucks and SUVs. Like other EVs, Rivian's powertrain consists of four independently controlled electric motors delivering massive amounts of horsepower and torque on demand. The vehicles also offer a rather unique feature: tank-like zero radius turning ability that allows the truck to turn 360 degrees while remaining in its original location.