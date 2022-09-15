Bottom line: Sony's PC gaming push continues by bringing another of its top franchises to the platform for the first time. Uncharted's PC specifications and system requirements fall in line with Sony's other recent PC ports, but prospective buyers might want to clear out some storage space.

This week, Sony published the full details for the PC release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The title, which arrived on PlayStation 5 in January, includes 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy.

The PC edition will arrive on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19 for $49.99. These are the first Uncharted games on PC, with no plans to port the previous three games. The date comes as little surprise since SteamDB leaked it in June and the title's Epic Games Store page leaked it again last week, including a basic list of system requirements. Sony's official release does reveal all the technical details users should expect when installing the game.

The collection's feature set is similar to what we saw in God of War and Spider-Man, including ultrawide display support, FSR 2.0, and DualSense controller functions. New features include variable load speed support, auto pause, and minimize-in-background. Strangely, Sony doesn't mention DLSS although it did bring it to God of War, Spider-Man, and Horizon Zero Dawn this year.

Uncharted's system requirements are very close to God of War's, so users who have played that game on PC should expect similar performance from Uncharted.

Playing the game at 30 FPS at 720p requires at least a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290X (a Steam Deck will likely suffice), whereas Sony recommends an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 for 60fps gameplay at 4K.

The collection requires a hefty 126GB of storage space, likely because it includes a full game and a large expansion pack. The choice to install them separately would be nice for space-conscious users, but Sony doesn't mention any such option.

Minimum (720p 30fps Medium Settings)

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB) / AMD R9 290X (4GB)

CPU: Intel i5-4330 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8GB (16GB Recommended)

Recommended (1080p 30fps High Settings)

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD RX 570 (4GB)

CPU: Intel i5-4770 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 16GB

Performance (1440p 60fps High Settings)

GPU: Nvidia GTX 2070 (8GB) / AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB)

CPU: Intel i7-7770k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700

RAM: 16GB

Ultra (4K 60fps Ultra Settings)

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) / AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

RAM: 16GB

Sony also put most of its PC titles on sale this week. God of War is 20 percent off, while Horizon and Days Gone are 60 percent off.

Another Naughty Dog title, The Last of Us Part 1, launched on PlayStation 5 earlier this month. Sony has promised a PC port would come soon, but there are no further details so far.