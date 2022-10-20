What just happened? Konami's Silent Hill transmission revealed a slew of new content related to the horror franchise, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 (check out its PC requirements below), a new movie, and three new experiences set in the same universe.

The biggest news from the stream is that Bloober Team, the Polish dev behind The Medium, is remaking horror classic Silent Hill 2, confirming last year's rumors that came after the studio signed a strategic co-operation agreement with Konami.

Silent Hill 2 already has a Steam page. While the release date is down as TBA, the required system specs are in place. As we've seen with other recent titles, this timed PC/PlayStation 5 exclusive comes with some high-end demands for the former system: Minimum requirements, which is low/medium quality in 1080p@30fps, asks for at least a Core i5-8400/Ryzen 3 3300X and a Radeon RX 5700 or GTX 1080.

If you want medium-quality settings at 60fps or high-quality settings at 30fps either in Full HD "or 4k using DLSS or similar technology," you'll need at least an RTX 2080 or AMD Radeon 6800XT along with a Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. That's around the same ballpark as Plague Tale Requiem, which asks for an RTX 3070 for 1080p@60fps gameplay.

We also heard that Silent Hill 2 would be the basis for a new movie directed by Christophe Gans, who was behind the first and best entry in the motion picture series.

Silent Hill 2 isn't the only new game on the way that's set in this universe. A project called Silent Hill F is an entirely new story set in 1960s Japan. Check out the pretty graphic teaser below.

Another spinoff game, Silent Hill: Townfall, developed by No Code Studios and publisher Annapurna Interactive, was announced. There's not much to learn from the teaser video, but it certainly looks interesting.

Finally, there's the very different-sounding Silent Hill: Ascension, an immersive project where viewers control the action, which sounds a little bit like Twitch Plays. The official blurb says the game will "immerse participants around the globe in the psychological horror at the heart of Silent Hill in an unparalleled way – by putting an all-new Silent Hill story and characters into the hands of the audience as the narrative unfolds, live on multiple platforms."