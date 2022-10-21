Forward-looking: General Motors is fully embracing its electrification push with the recent announcement of the first ever Sierra EV pickup. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will deliver an estimated range of 400 miles on a full charge. It will be compatible with 800-volt DC public fast charging systems that can supply up to 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The Onboard Power Station Pro, meanwhile, turns the truck into a "mobile power source" with up to 10.2kW of off-board power when paired with the optional Ultium Power Bar.

Other noteworthy amenities include a 16.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free driver assistance technology, adaptive suspension to raise or lower the truck by two inches for increased comfort or ground clearance, regen on-demand braking, customizable drive modes and four-wheel steer with CrabWalk like on the Hummer EV for improved maneuverability in tight spaces. A front-mounted eTrunk affords additional lockable, weatherproof cargo space and the MultiPro Midgate expandable bed provides more room when hauling long items.

The Ultium powerplant generates a GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode, which is good enough to propel the beefy pickup from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds. High-end EVs like this, even hulking pickups, are no joke when it comes to sprinting off the line thanks to their instant torque delivery and four-wheel-drive systems. Max towing capacity is rated at up to 9,500 pounds.

Last year, parent company GM said it is aiming to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035. That is in line with efforts from states like California and New York to mandate zero-emission vehicles by the same date.

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available in early 2024 with an MSRP starting at $107,000 plus dealer fees. Interested parties can join a waitlist over on GMC's website to get the ball rolling. GMC will introduce Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trims with the 2025 model year, we are told.