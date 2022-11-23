Gabe Newell says his PC components come from multiple manufacturers, an openness that enabled the Steam Deck
Gabe's PC setup packs hardware from Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, Corsair, and othersBy Rob Thubron
What just happened? Gabe Newell, aka Lord Gaben, the co-founder and CEO of Valve, has once again been lauding his and our favorite platform: the PC. While accepting an award for the Steam Deck, Newell talked about the interoperability of the PC, a feature that he says allowed development of the popular handheld device.
The 40th annual Golden Joystick awards took place yesterday. The event was dominated by Elden Ring, which walked off with four awards, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year prize. You can see the complete list of winners and nominations at the bottom of the page.
It's not all software at the Golden Joystick. There's also a Best Gaming Hardware Category, which this year consisted of The Playdate, Steam Deck, Analogue Pocket, Backbone One: PlayStation Edition, Roccat Kone XP, and WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5.
The Steam Deck didn't have much competition in its group, so it wasn't surprising to see Valve's device win. Newell accepted, taking the opportunity to talk about the openness and customization of the PC platform (top).
"On behalf of everyone at Valve, I would like to say thank you for giving Steam Deck the Golden Joystick award for best gaming hardware. So, on my PC, I have an AMD CPU, a Nvidia GPU, the PC's from Falcon Northwest, I have a Corsair mouse, I have a Logitech keyboard, I have a Samsung monitor," Newell said.
"And it's that interoperability, that compatibility, that openness that really enables products like Steam Deck."
It's interesting to learn that Newell has moved to team red for his CPU. Back in 2019, he was sporting an Intel i7-5930K in a PC also from custom high-end PC builder Falcon Northwest. No word on which Nvidia graphics card he now uses, but he'll have presumably upgraded his old GTX 1080 from three years ago.
Newell also highlighted Naoki Yoshida's acceptance speech at last year's awards. The director of Final Fantasy 14, an MMO Newell loves, talked about gaming communities, a sentiment Valve's CEO repeated.
"If it weren't possible, if we didn't have that gaming community behind us driving the entire industry forward, products like Steam Deck wouldn't be possible. So, in addition, I'd really like to accept this award on behalf of the gaming community," Newell said.
Elsewhere at the awards, Return to Monkey Island won PC game of the year, beating one of this writer's favorite games, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarok, nominated in two categories, won nothing.
h/t: GamesRadar/PC Gamer