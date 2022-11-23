What just happened? Gabe Newell, aka Lord Gaben, the co-founder and CEO of Valve, has once again been lauding his and our favorite platform: the PC. While accepting an award for the Steam Deck, Newell talked about the interoperability of the PC, a feature that he says allowed development of the popular handheld device.

The 40th annual Golden Joystick awards took place yesterday. The event was dominated by Elden Ring, which walked off with four awards, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year prize. You can see the complete list of winners and nominations at the bottom of the page.

It's not all software at the Golden Joystick. There's also a Best Gaming Hardware Category, which this year consisted of The Playdate, Steam Deck, Analogue Pocket, Backbone One: PlayStation Edition, Roccat Kone XP, and WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5.

The Steam Deck didn't have much competition in its group, so it wasn't surprising to see Valve's device win. Newell accepted, taking the opportunity to talk about the openness and customization of the PC platform (top).

"On behalf of everyone at Valve, I would like to say thank you for giving Steam Deck the Golden Joystick award for best gaming hardware. So, on my PC, I have an AMD CPU, a Nvidia GPU, the PC's from Falcon Northwest, I have a Corsair mouse, I have a Logitech keyboard, I have a Samsung monitor," Newell said.

"And it's that interoperability, that compatibility, that openness that really enables products like Steam Deck."

It's interesting to learn that Newell has moved to team red for his CPU. Back in 2019, he was sporting an Intel i7-5930K in a PC also from custom high-end PC builder Falcon Northwest. No word on which Nvidia graphics card he now uses, but he'll have presumably upgraded his old GTX 1080 from three years ago.

Newell also highlighted Naoki Yoshida's acceptance speech at last year's awards. The director of Final Fantasy 14, an MMO Newell loves, talked about gaming communities, a sentiment Valve's CEO repeated.

"If it weren't possible, if we didn't have that gaming community behind us driving the entire industry forward, products like Steam Deck wouldn't be possible. So, in addition, I'd really like to accept this award on behalf of the gaming community," Newell said.

Elsewhere at the awards, Return to Monkey Island won PC game of the year, beating one of this writer's favorite games, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarok, nominated in two categories, won nothing.

Here's the complete list of nominees and winners from the game awards:

Ultimate Game of the Year

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

God of War: Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

Teardown

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West (WINNER)

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Still Playing Award

Genshin Impact (WINNER)

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc. (WINNER)

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (WINNER)

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2 (WINNER)

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb (WINNER)

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer (WINNER)

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy 14 (WINNER)

GRID Legends

No Man's Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck (WINNER)

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award

Elden Ring

Best Performer

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality) (WINNER)

Ted Rami (Travis, The Quarry)

Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood, Return to Monkey Island)

Angela Bassett (Regalla, Horizon Forbidden West)

Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)

Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War Ragnarok)

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (WINNER)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island (WINNER)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray (WINNER)

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded (WINNER)

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (WINNER)

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

Mass Effect

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

