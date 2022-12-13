Recap: Amazon is in the giving mood this holiday season. In addition to the handful of free games that already launched this month, Prime members will soon be able to add 10 additional titles to their library at no extra cost.

Amazon kicked off the festivities earlier this month by making eight games available for free to Prime subscribers.

Those titles include Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child and Doors: Paradox. New in-game content for titles like Apex Legends, Madden 23, Fall Guys and Valorant are also on offer.

As it turns out, Amazon has even more freebies in store for subscribers.

From December 27 through January 3, Prime subscribers can additionally add the following games to their collection free of charge:

Dishonored 2

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Real Bout Fatal Fury

The King of Fighters 2003

The Last Blade

The Last Blade 2

Twinkle Star Sprites

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Dishonored 2 is the standout / oddball here as everything else is classic (we're talking mostly 90s-era) SNK, including the 40th anniversary collection. Real Bout Fatal Fury could get you in the mood for SNK's upcoming fighter, the first Fatal Fury game in well over 20 years.

Those feeling especially nostalgic might want to consider the new Genesis Mini 2. Sega's latest mini console packs 60 classic games including exclusives that previously launched for the Sega CD add-on alongside a proper six-button controller, and it all comes neatly bundled inside a miniature gen-2 Genesis chassis. It's expensive at $99.99 plus shipping from Japan but if you're a sucker for retro games or mini consoles, it's probably worth it.

Prime Gaming is one of several Prime perks, so if you're already a Prime subscriber then you have Prime Gaming. New users (or those who haven't been a Prime member in the last 12 months) can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Image credit: Hitesh Choudhary