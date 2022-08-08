What just happened? Japanese video game maker SNK Corporation has confirmed rumors that it is developing a new entry in the long-dormant Fatal Fury fighting game franchise. SNK announced the new project on Twitter and published a teaser trailer on YouTube. The 30-second clip doesn't feature any gameplay but that is to be expected considering the title has just been greenlit.

The first game in the series, Fatal Fury: King of Fighters, debuted way back in 1991 for the Neo Geo. It was designed by Takashi Nishiyama, the former Capcom employee who directed and produced the original Street Fighter. In fact, Nishiyama viewed Fatal Fury as a spiritual successor of sorts to Street Fighter.

Fatal Fury was SNK's first fighting game for the Neo Geo and later led to the creation of the series The King of Fighters.

Legends never die...

After more than 20 years, FATAL FURY / GAROU is coming back!

Finally, the long awaited sequel has been green-lit!



SNK released close to a dozen Fatal Fury games throughout the 1990s but the series went dormant after the launch Garou: Mark of the Wolves in 1999, which was later released on the Dreamcast as Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves.

We're coming up on 23 years without a new Fatal Fury game, and it's not clear why it has taken the company so long to revisit the classic franchise. Given the early state of the new project, it's probably several years out still. Fortunately, fans of the series have plenty to keep them entertained until then.

SNK's Neo Geo mini from 2018 included a smattering of Fatal Fury and King of Fighters games. The system is modeled after the Neo Geo MVS arcade cabinet and includes 40 pre-loaded titles that are playable on its 3.5-inch screen. It can also be connected to an external display because let's face it, playing on that tiny screen is going to get old after a while. It retails for $59 and is still available to purchase from Amazon.

The $500 the Neo Geo Multi Video System, or MVSX for short, also shipped with a healthy dose of Fatal Fury and King of Fighters titles.