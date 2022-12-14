In a nutshell: Netflix is ending the year on a high note with the addition of two quality games from Annapurna Interactive that are available to play right now, and two more will keep the ball rolling in early 2023.

Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click adventure game that follows Conway, a truck driver making one final delivery for the antiques company he works for. You'll encounter plenty of strangers along Route Zero in Kentucky as you make your way through five acts. The first arrived way back in January 2013 with the fifth having dropped in early 2020.

Also available today courtesy of Netflix is Twelve Minutes, a time loop thriller that finally launched in the summer of 2021 after missing its 2020 appointment. The game tosses players into the role of a man having dinner with his wife. The evening goes about as poorly as possible as a police detective interrupts dinner and kills you.

Except, you wake up right back at the beginning of the scene.

You're stuck in a time loop and it's up to you to use the knowledge of what is about to happen to try and change the outcome, thus breaking the 12-minute loop. Fail to unravel the situation the right way and you'll be forced to try again... and again.

Both games are available to play for free through the Netflix mobile app on Android and iOS. You can also download the games individually through your respective app store and use your Netflix credentials to log in and play, all without ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix has two other titles in the pipeline set to arrive in the first quarter of 2023 including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and a game based on Netflix's own Vikings: Valhalla.

Shredder's Revenge is a side-scrolling beat em up modeled after earlier successes like Turtles in Time. It dropped this past summer and represents a major get for Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla, meanwhile, is a historical drama that premiered in February 2022 with an eight-episode season. The second season, and the game by the same name, is coming in Q1 2023.