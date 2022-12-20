In brief: Nintendo has already published two trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie but that's clearly not enough to satiate superfans. King Bob Gaming on YouTube recently remade Nintendo's second movie trailer using Nintendo 64-era graphics.

The end result is spot on and looks like a cut scene straight out of Super Mario 64.

King Bob originally whipped up a partial version of the trailer earlier this month with a promise to do the entire thing if the clip received at least 10,000 likes. As of this writing, that video has 27K likes and more than 500,000 views.

Super Mario 64 was one of just two launch games for the Nintendo 64 when it debuted in North America on September 29, 1996. The other was Pilotwings 64, and it would be more than a month before a third title – Wave Race 64 – joined them on store shelves. Cruis'n USA was to be a third launch title but was pulled from the lineup because it did not measure up to Nintendo's quality standards. The arcade racer eventually dashed onto the scene on December 3.

Can you imagine a major game console launching today with only two playable titles?

Super Mario 64 was the first Mario title with 3D gameplay and was a visual masterpiece for the time. It went on to become the best-selling game on the N64 with more than 11.91 million units sold, no doubt thanks in part to the fact it came with some systems as part of a bundle.

Last week, Nintendo announced that the first Super Nintendo World theme park attraction in the US would open at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2023. That's slightly less than two months before the new movie premieres on April 7.

Image credit: Boukaih