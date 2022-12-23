What just happened? In a new report by Android Authority, an anonymous source just leaked Google's entire roadmap for Pixel phones up until 2025. The search giant will release several new models in the coming years, including smaller Pro models and (potentially) multiple foldables.

Google will reportedly launch two phones at its I/O event in spring — the Pixel 7a and the much-anticipated Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7a (codename 'lynx') should come in at the same MSRP as its predecessor, at $449, but bring a slew of improvements, including a 90Hz screen refresh rate, the newer Tensor G2 SoC, upgraded camera hardware, and wireless charging.

As you might expect, the Pixel Fold (codename 'felix') won't be anywhere near as affordable. Leaks indicate it will retail for $1,799, which just so happens to be the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It'll be interesting to see how well Google's foldable can compete with a more widely-available alternative that'll be heavily discounted by then.

Around October, the search giant will release its updated mainstream models — the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These will likely feature a new Tensor G3 chip and an upgraded primary camera sensor with staggered HDR support. The report also mentions that the Pixel 8 might become more pocketable, meaning that it will have a smaller display than the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch panel.

Google might decide to skip launching the Pixel 8a (codename 'akita') in 2024, depending on the sales of the Pixel 7a. Instead, the company is considering releasing A-series phones every two years, similar to Apple's iPhone SE lineup, if that will still be a thing.

In a departure from its current strategy, rumors indicate that Google will launch three new models in the fall of 2024. While the vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will have similar form factors to their predecessors, a more compact 'Pro' model will reportedly join them. It will feature a 6.3-inch screen but retain most of the features of the larger Pro variant, likely including a higher-end camera system and faster refresh rate. These will predictably all be powered by a brand-new Google Tensor G4 SoC, likely developed with Samsung once again.

Google's plans for 2025 are a bit less clear at the moment. The company is considering launching a flip-style foldable akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. That would be joined by three non-folding phones — the base Pixel 10 and two Pro models. However, it could also skip the flip phone entirely and launch four models with a traditional form factor, including small and large vanilla variants and Pro models in smaller and larger sizes. This would again mirror Apple's current strategy for higher-end iPhones.

Finally, the fate of a Pixel Fold successor is up in the air right now. Google is reportedly waiting to see the market reception to its first foldable before sinking more money into the project.

Image credit: Pixel Fold render by OnLeaks/Howtoisolve