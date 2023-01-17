Highly anticipated: Gigabyte has revealed five new Gigabyte motherboard models featuring a new mysterious A620 chipset. Based on the name, it's safe to assume this is an upcoming entry-level AMD chipset for AM5 socket motherboards that is set to replace A520. It will also be the first A-series chipset to be compatible with DDR5 memory and Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The AMD A620 mention comes from an ECC listing Gigabyte filed last week. We don't know anything concrete about this upcoming chipset since AMD has so far focused on the B650 and X670 platforms for its latest processors.

Based on previous A-series specifications, we know AMD likes to disable overclocking support entirely, and cut off a good portion of PCIe, SATA, and USB connectivity in comparison to its mid-range B-series chipsets. This was especially true of A520, where PCIe Gen 4 support was eliminated in favor of Gen 3 support, and USB support was basically cut in half compared to B550.

With A620, we can speculate AMD will follow that pattern by cutting down A620's PCIe connectivity in a substantial way compared to B650 and cutting off overclocking support as well. But, if this chipset is confirmed we can expect A620 to be AMD's new budget-oriented chipset option for the AM5 platform.

As of writing, AMD offers two B-series chipsets that make up all the value-oriented motherboards on AM5 called B650 and B650E. B650E is the higher-end variant offering PCIe 5.0 connectivity on the primary graphics slot and primary M.2 slot. While B650 gets Gen 5 support only on the primary M.2 slot to save money.

We can assume A620 will probably remove PCIe Gen 5 support altogether, limiting both the primary x16 slot and primary M.2 slot to PCIe Gen 4 speeds. This could be beneficial for A620, since PCIe Gen 5 support is expensive to implement, and cutting it off should noticeably reduce the costs required to build A620 motherboards.

Gigabyte listed five A620 motherboards in the ECC filing, the A620M D3H, A620M DS3H, A620M S2H, A620M H, A620M K. Based on the "M" nomenclature, we can expect all these motherboards to be using Micro-ATX, which is a popular form factor for budget motherboards. It's worth noting though that ECC filings do not guarantee the listed products will actually be released.

On a positive note, we can go back to AMD's AM5 announcement when they said that motherboard pricing would start at $125. This never came to pass, with the cheapest B650 motherboards coming in higher -- usually around the $160 to $190 mark -- but maybe this was planned all along and we'll have to wait and see what kind of affordable motherboards make it to market based on this new chipset.