In a nutshell: Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR2 is on track to have a decent selection of titles to choose from in its first year on the market. In addition to the games already announced for the second-gen headset, Sony has revealed an additional 13 titles including several that will be available within the first-month launch window.

Highlights include titles from popular franchises like No Man's Sky, Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain. There's also a free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 due out on launch day.

Developer Polyphony Digital said GT7 will take full advantage of the headset's next-gen features including eye tracking and foveated rendering. Two-player split-screen races will not support VR, we're told, but all other race modes including online competition will.

NFL Pro Era, meanwhile, is the first fully licensed NFL and NFLPA VR game. It'll challenge players to see if they have what it takes to lead their favorite team to the Super Bowl – or, opt for something a bit more relaxed like playing catch with friends in a recognizable stadium.

Kayak VR: Mirage is also coming to PS VR2. Originally launched last summer, this jaw-dropping simulator is all about the visuals. Paddle alongside dolphins in Costa Rica, navigate ice caves in Antarctica or soak in rays against the canyons of Australia – all with photorealistic graphics, varied wildlife and a rich soundscape that helps tie it all together.

If adrenaline is more your thing, pump up the heart rate and compete in race mode against friends and family. How you play is up to you.

Sony's PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 for $549.99 and will include a headset, a pair of Sense controllers and stereo headphones. The full launch window lineup is as follows: