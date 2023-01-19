Sony announces 13 more PS VR2 games, pushing launch window total to more than 30
PlayStation VR2 launches February 22By Shawn Knight
In a nutshell: Sony's upcoming PlayStation VR2 is on track to have a decent selection of titles to choose from in its first year on the market. In addition to the games already announced for the second-gen headset, Sony has revealed an additional 13 titles including several that will be available within the first-month launch window.
Highlights include titles from popular franchises like No Man's Sky, Resident Evil Village and Horizon Call of the Mountain. There's also a free PS VR2 update for Gran Turismo 7 due out on launch day.
Developer Polyphony Digital said GT7 will take full advantage of the headset's next-gen features including eye tracking and foveated rendering. Two-player split-screen races will not support VR, we're told, but all other race modes including online competition will.
NFL Pro Era, meanwhile, is the first fully licensed NFL and NFLPA VR game. It'll challenge players to see if they have what it takes to lead their favorite team to the Super Bowl – or, opt for something a bit more relaxed like playing catch with friends in a recognizable stadium.
Kayak VR: Mirage is also coming to PS VR2. Originally launched last summer, this jaw-dropping simulator is all about the visuals. Paddle alongside dolphins in Costa Rica, navigate ice caves in Antarctica or soak in rays against the canyons of Australia – all with photorealistic graphics, varied wildlife and a rich soundscape that helps tie it all together.
If adrenaline is more your thing, pump up the heart rate and compete in race mode against friends and family. How you play is up to you.
Sony's PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 for $549.99 and will include a headset, a pair of Sense controllers and stereo headphones. The full launch window lineup is as follows:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)
- Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)
- Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)
- Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)
- Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)
- Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy)
- Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)
- Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)
- The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)
- The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)
- NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games, launch window)
- Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance)
- Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge (ILMxLab)
- Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade)
- The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)
- Tentacular (Devolver)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)
- Thumper (Drool LLC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)
- Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)
- What the Bat (Triband)
- Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)