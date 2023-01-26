WTF?! There are some expensive items for sale on Steam, though most of them are pieces of hardware, such as the Valve Index VR headset and the Steam Deck. It's not like you'll find similarly priced games. That's technically true because 'The Hidden and Unknown' is even more expensive at $1,999. Even its creator warns against buying it.

Created by indie dev ProX.team, founded by someone using the alias ThePro, The Hidden and Unknown is text-based and described as a "story-based game, that aims to widen the perception of its audience in the areas of psychology and philosophy."

PCGamer played the title, noting that it begins with an eight-minute-long Star Wars-style scroll describing an imbalance between masculine and feminine energy that's turning Western men infertile due to testosterone depletion. It's also causing women to become increasingly masculine, which will ultimately lead to the end of humanity. There's also a time-traveling AI entity in there somewhere.

The Hidden and Unknown is primarily a visual novel, though only the locations, not the characters, are shown, and they appear to have been created using an AI-powered image generator.

In all fairness to ThePro, who is originally from Slovakia and now living in Switzerland, he did tell PCGamesN that they don't believe anyone will buy their game, and even wants to "discourage anyone from buying it if they can't afford it, I don't want to cause trouble." It's also a lot shorter than the two-hour playtime limit Steam allows for games to be returned, so anyone who does decide to spend two thousand dollars on The Hidden and Unknown should be able to get a refund once they complete it.

As for why they decided to charge so much for their game, ThePro said much of it is based on their own life story. "I wouldn't want to just sell my own life for pennies, as to me, the story means more than just a pure 'game,'" they said. ThePro added that the project initially started life as a book before evolving into a game.

Charging $1,999 for a game is certainly bringing plenty of attention to The Hidden and Unknown, so kudos to ThePro for what has turned out to be a clever marketing strategy. I've not played it so can't comment on the quality, but judging from other reviews, it sounds as if your enjoyment of the game could be measured by how much you like Andrew Tate.