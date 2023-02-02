In brief: Razer has announced its lightest wireless performance gaming mouse to date. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is powered by a Focus Pro 30K (30,000 DPI) optical sensor and uses Razer's own gen-3 optical mouse switches which are rated for 90 million clicks.

With the new pointer, said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer's PC gaming division, the company went beyond their usual design process to consider alternative materials and industrial designs. They settled on a magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis modeled after the popular Viper Mini.

Razer said the use of injection-molding techniques allowed for additional weight reduction without compromising durability or comfort. During manufacturing, the exoskeleton is polished and undergoes a passivation process to help it resist corrosion before getting a coat of paint.

It also comes equipped with HyperPolling wireless with true 4,000 Hz polling rates, support for up to 750 inches per second tracking speed, and can be charged fully in less than 90 minutes thanks to its 2C charging rate. Speaking of, battery life is rated at up to 60 hours with HyperSpeed wireless.

Other notables include a right-handed design and five programmable buttons with onboard memory. The scroll wheel does not tilt and you will not find RGB lighting here. The latter is probably for the best as it already looks stunning.

All told, the mouse tips the scales at just 49 grams (about 1.73 ounces) without the charging cable and measures 119 mm (length) x 62 mm (width) x 39 mm (height). For those keeping score, that is 12 grams lighter than the standard Viper Mini.

The Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a pre-paired HyperPolling dongle, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse feet, two mouse grip tape sets, two alcohol prep pads and a microfiber cleaning cloth, plus a six-foot Speedflex Type-C cable for charging and wired use. Your purchase additionally comes backed by a three-year extended warranty.

Pricing is set at $279.99 with availability slated for February 11 exclusively on Razer's website.