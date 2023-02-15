Something to look forward to: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty won't tax your PC quite as hard as some other games releasing this season, at least at 1080p, but those aiming for higher resolutions who don't have high-end GPUs might want to wait until DLSS and XeSS arrive. A temporary free demo will let users benchmark the ancient-China-themed action RPG later this month.

Koei Tecmo recently published the system requirements for the upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, along with some other details regarding the PC version. Although recent PC releases appear to be establishing a new standard for system requirements, Wo Long might be a relatively light game.

Unlike other publishers that have recently posted multi-tiered system spec charts, Koei Tecmo provides the basic "minimum" and "recommend" lists. Thankfully, the company includes information on expected resolution and framerate targets.

Playing Wo Long at 720p and 30 frames per second with graphics set to "best performance" requires at least a GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570 with 8GB of system RAM. Reaching 1080p and 60fps at "Standard" graphics requires at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5700 XT with 16GB of system RAM.

The specs are a bit under those of some releases like Dead Space or Returnal, which recommend an RTX 2070 Super or RX 6700 XT to achieve similar performance levels. The fine print on Koei Tecmo's website says an RTX 3080 can reach 60fps at 4K with "Standard" graphics but doesn't mention an equivalent AMD GPU or say whether it needed 32GB of system RAM to get there. Wo Long requires 60GB of storage space.

Players looking to improve performance through image upscaling will have to wait for a post-launch update to add DLSS and XeSS. Koei Tecmo doesn't mention support for FSR, but modders have injected the feature into other games that include DLSS.

On PC, Wo Long has a 120Hz cap but doesn't support VRR. This suggests players won't be able to disengage Vsync. Furthermore, the game won't officially support Valve's Steam Deck, possibly due to anti-cheat mechanisms in its online multiplayer.

Koei Tecmo will release a free demo on all platforms, available from midnight Pacific on February 23 to 11:59 PM on March 26. The demo will take players through the first two chapters and let them carry save data into the full release. PC users can take the opportunity to test Wo Long's performance, but the demo will have a 60Hz cap instead of the final version's 120Hz.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releases on March 3 on Steam, Game Pass, Xbox One and Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.