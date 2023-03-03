In a nutshell: Amazon is diving head-first into the PC cooling game with an Amazon Basics-branded CPU cooler for select AMD and Intel processors. Amazon's offering doesn't look much different than your run-of-the-mill tower-style cooler. It features four copper heatpipes that facilitate the transfer of heat from the base of the sink upwards and into an array of aluminum cooling fins that the fan blows air across.

Copper is better than aluminum at wicking heat away from a source but aluminum is able to dissipate absorbed heat more quickly than copper. Aluminum is also lighter and less expensive than copper, hence the combination of the two in this design.

The attached 92mm rifle bearing cooling fan is PWM adjustable from 600 RPM to 2,000 RPM and can flow up to 34.73 CFM of air at 29.38 dBA. It is also equipped with RGB LED lighting and is compatible with LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156, AM5, and AM4 CPU sockets.

According to Amazon's listing, the unit measures 102mm (5.4 in.) x 83.4mm (3.3 in.) x 126mm (4 in.) and weighs 0.9 pounds.

As best we can tell, this is simply a rebranded version of Cooler Master's Hyper H410R RGB. Aside from branding, it is unclear what – if any – changes have been made to Amazon's version aside from the price.

Cooler Master's Hyper H410 R RGB retails for $68 on Amazon or $55 on Newegg if you can make do with a red LED fan. For comparison, the Amazon Basics version commands just $27.

Those looking for additional options are encouraged to check out our top CPU cooler selections. The guide is split into multiple categories including best low-profile coolers, top budget solutions and our favorite all-in-one coolers.

For only $10 more than Amazon's cooler, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 is hard to pass up given its six copper heatpipes and dual 120mm fans. If water is your jam, the Enermax Liqmax III for $60 is a compact and affordable alternative as well.