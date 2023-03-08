Something to look forward to: Intel has already revealed its future CPU roadmap up to the Lunar Lake architecture, which is expected to debut next year. However, the company is yet to say anything officially about its plans beyond Lunar Lake, so the latest leak offers an insight into what it has in store for the future.

An Intel engineer seemingly revealed the name and critical details about the company's 16th-gen Core processor lineup. Originally spotted by tipster @harukaze5719, the LinkedIn profile of an Intel graphics hardware designer revealed that the Panther Lake processor architecture will follow Lunar Lake and will include the Xe3-LPG architecture.

While the post has since been removed, Tom's Hardware was able to take a screenshot that shows Intel's entire roadmap for the next few years, including Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake. While Meteor Lake is expected to arrive this year as a successor to Raptor Lake, Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake could debut in 2024, with Panther Lake likely to follow in 2025.

Not much is known about Panther Lake at this point, but we do know that Lunar Lake is specifically designed for light and slim notebooks, meaning Panther Lake could be for consumer desktops.

Confirmed by Intel last month, LPG and HPG will be the two sub-variants of the company's Xe GPU architecture. While the former will be optimized for integrated GPUs, the latter will find its way to discrete graphics chips. Intel's Meteor Lake CPUs are expected to be the first to sport iGPUs with the new Xe-LPG GPU architecture, but Arrow Lake is also set to retain the same technology for its integrated graphics solution.

The LinkedIn post further revealed that Xe2 will be used by the Lunar Lake lineup and the Battlemage discrete GPUs, while Xe3 will be part of Panther Lake and the company's 3rd-gen discrete GPUs, known as 'Celestial.' As for the Xe3-LPG architecture, it is expected to be a scaled-down version of the Celestial Xe3-HPG GPU, but not much more is known about it for now.

Either way, Panther Lake and Celestial are way in the future, and there will likely be more leaks in the lead-up to their launch. In the near term, Intel is expected to launch its Raptor Lake refresh this year along with some Meteor Lake chips and new Arc Alchemist discrete GPUs.