Facepalm: Nvidia is rumored to be sticking with the "it costs how much?!?" philosophy utilized for the Ada Lovelace series with its next release, the RTX 4070. The card, which looks set to arrive next month, is said to be priced at $749 for the reference models. If you want a premium AIB model, expect to pay about $799, or the MSRP of the RTX 4070 Ti.

All signs point to the RTX 4070 launching next month. If a recent leak is believed, the exact date will be April 13. VideoCardz recently revealed that Nvidia had given two review embargos: April 12 will be for the RTX 4070 cards at their MSRP, while those that cost more can be reviewed on April 13, the same day the card launches.

What that MSRP is going to be has been up for debate. Those hoping it will be somewhere near the RTX 3070's $499 launch price are likely to be disappointed, with many suggesting $699 as a more likely figure. However, according to Moore's Law is Dead, Nvidia will set the MSRP at $749. That's just $50 less than the RTX 4070 Ti's MSRP.

Courtesy VideoCardz

As is the case with the Ti version, all but the most basic RTX 4070 AIB models will cost $749, or about 50% more expensive than the RTX 3070. The factory overclocked/premium RTX 4070 models will likely be closer to or more than $799 - the MSRP of the RTX 4070 Ti.

Like the Ti version, the RTX 4070 is set to come with 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 192-bit interface for 504.2 GB/s of bandwidth. The upcoming card is based on the AD104 GPU (AD104-250-A1 variant), has 5,888 CUDA cores (1,792 fewer than the Ti), and is predicted to be the first Lovelace card with a TDP of 200W. It also has a 1,920 MHz base clock and a 2,475 MHz boost.

It'll be interesting to see just how popular the RTX 4070 proves, especially if it does come with a $749 MSRP. Its predecessor, the RTX 3070, has been flying up the Steam charts lately to become the eighth most-popular card among participants.