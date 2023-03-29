In brief: Lenovo has refreshed its popular Yoga, Slim, and Pro ultra-portable laptops. The devices aimed mainly at creators include the Slim Pro 9i, Slim Pro 7, Slim 7i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 7. All models should be available before the end of spring.

Lenovo just announced its latest lines of ultra-thin notebooks. Let's take a look at what's on offer.

The flagship Slim Pro 9i offers a choice between two sizes—one with a 14.5-inch screen and another with a 16-inch panel. Both displays have LCD and mini-LED options, with resolutions of 3072 x 1920 for the former and 3200 x 2000 for the latter. Configurations for both models include Intel Core i9-13905H or Core i7-13705H options, while the smaller model offers an additional Core i5-13505H setup. The GPUs range from an Nvidia RTX 4050 to an RTX 4070. Buyers can also load up their Slim Pro 9i with up to 64GB RAM and 1TB of storage. It will launch in May at a starting price of $1,700 for the 14.5-inch model and $1,800 for the 16-inch variant.

The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 offers processors ranging from an AMD Ryzen 7040 series to the Ryzen R7-7840HS. Graphic configurations include either an RTX 3060 or an RTX 4050. Lenovo offers three 14.5-inch display options for the Slim Pro 7, including a matte 3072 x 1920 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other two screens are 90Hz, 2560 x 1600--one with a matte finish and the other glass. Other hardware specs include up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB storage cap. The Slim Pro 7 will be available in two colors: Tidal Teal and Storm Grey. It has a starting price of $1,200 in the US.

Lenovo's Slim 7i features multiple 14-inch display choices ranging from 120Hz, 2880 x 1880 to 60Hz, 1920 x 1200 OLED. It is powered by up to a Core i7-1360P processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will come in Misty Grey and Storm Grey colors, starting at $1,179.99.

The new Yoga laptops include the Yoga 7i and the Yoga 7. The former is available in 14- and 16-inch models, while the latter is a 16-inch laptop. Yoga 7i configurations include the choice of an Intel 13th-gen Core i5 or i7 chip, while the Yoga 7 comes with Ryzen 5 and 7 7000U series chips under the hood. Builds with up to 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM and PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage of up to 1TB can be had on the 7i, while the Yoga 7 can have up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 512GB SSD storage. The Yoga 7i launches this April, while the Yoga 7 drops in May. Both start at $800.