In brief: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements leaked back in December but now we have official confirmation directly from the horse's mouth complete with one notable change.

Electronic Arts is calling for at least an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700 CPU, a Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU, 8 GB of RAM and 155 GB of storage to run the game. For the best experience, EA says you'll want something closer to a Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5-11600K, an RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070, and 16 GB of RAM. At least Windows 10 is recommended universally. It's not clear what resolution target or quality settings EA has in mind with its recommendations.

The requirements aren't all that daunting for a modern game, but the inflated storage requirement is a bit of a surprise considering it was already high at 130 GB when these otherwise identical specs leaked late last year.

If you're running low on storage and plan on picking up the new Star Wars game, now might be the perfect time to develop a strategy to free up some extra space. A thorough spring cleaning that involves finishing up some lingering games and uninstalling those you've already completed is certainly a step in the right direction.

Optionally, storage prices are incredibly attractive right now so maybe picking up a new drive would be a better route. Some of our favorite SSDs for gamers are dirt cheap right now including the WD Black 2TB SN850X NVMe at $179.99. The 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41, meanwhile, is down to just $156.99.

Traditional spinning media is even cheaper. For example, you can pick up a 2TB Seagate IronWolf drive for only $69.99 or bump up to an 8TB variant for $129.99. Amazon even has a colossal 18TB drive that can be yours for $389.99.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is due out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Windows PC on April 28, 2023. The standard edition is available to pre-order over on Steam for $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition commands $89.99.