Highly anticipated: We're just over a couple of weeks away from the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which means the launch trailer has landed. The long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been on gamers' radars for a while now, and we'll finally get to see if it lives up to the hype on April 28.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of our most anticipated games of 2023. It was originally supposed to arrive on March 17, but, as with so many games these days, it was delayed. Thankfully, the new April 28 launch date is just around the corner.

Set five years after the first game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sees the return of Cal Kestis who has now progressed from a Padawan to a full Jedi Knight. It's been designed with the latest generation of console and PC hardware in mind - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrived in 2019 – so it looks extremely pretty.

The trailer for the next entry in the Star Wars universe sees Cal wielding different types of lightsabers, including dual-bladed and crossguard versions. The Jedi takes on a few different enemies in the clip, including a KX-series security droid, stormtroopers, and even a massive Rancor. But the most impressive part is seeing Cal force-throwing a trooper off their speeder and into the path of a passing TIE fighter.

The original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was hailed as a Soulslike for people who don't enjoy Soulslikes. Not everyone agrees that the game falls into that genre category, but many who find the Souls games too frustrating have admitted to enjoying Respawn Entertainment's title. From the look of the trailers, the sequel will offer a similar style of gameplay, albeit a more polished one.

EA has also promised larger areas to explore in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and rewards for those who venture off the beaten path. There are also additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest AAA title to come with some beefy PC requirements. EA says you'll need at least a Ryzen 5 1400 / Core i7-7700 CPU, a Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 155 GB of storage to run the game. The recommendation for the best experience is a 5600X or Core i5-11600K, an RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070, and 16 GB of RAM.