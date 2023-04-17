In brief: Netflix's second-ever livestreamed event didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, it didn't go down at all. The streaming giant was set to host a live reunion special for its Love is Blind reality series on Sunday starting at 8 pm Eastern. Viewers queuing up for the event were instead met with an error message asking them to check their Internet connection and try reloading the page.

Netflix acknowledged the delay via a now-deleted tweet, noting the broadcast would get started in about 15 minutes. An hour and a half later, Netflix returned to Twitter to apologize for the snafu and confirm the event would not air live as planned. Instead, the reunion would be recorded and uploaded to Netflix "as soon as humanly possible."

A follow-up tweet early this morning promised the show would be available globally today starting at 12 pm Pacific / 3 pm Eastern.

Netflix hosted its first live event, the Chris Rock comedy special Selective Outrage, on March 4 from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. That event aired without issue.

Remember renting vhs' from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. – Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Netflix fielded criticism from all sides over the incident. The Twitter account for ridesharing service Lyft said it no longer wanted to hear complaints about its wait times, and Blockbuster's official account recalled the glory days of renting VHS tapes and noted how "this is what we get" now. Rivals including Pluto TV used the mishap to plug their own services.

Shares in Netflix are down 2.21 percent on the day as of writing although it's unclear if the dip is attributable to the livestreaming technical issue.

Netflix cut its teeth as a DVD-by-mail provider before eventually transitioning to streaming, but you may be surprised to know that it still operates the DVD rental service as a subsidiary called DVD.com.

Live broadcasts like sporting events could be a future growth driver for Netflix but if this weekend's mishap is any indication, there are still some wrinkles that need to be ironed out.