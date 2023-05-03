Why it matters: AMD says it's gearing up to release new RX 7000 series cards, which is great news for an otherwise stale GPU market where prices are still high and new releases like Nvidia's RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti sit comfortably on store shelves. We're hoping mainstream RDNA 3 offerings will be priced competitively, but we'll have to wait and see.

We've seen several hints about AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, and at least one of them – the RX 7600 XT – is expected to make an appearance around Computex this month. The RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are also in the works, but Team Red has so far kept them under wraps as consumers have shown little interest in recent mid-range releases like Nvidia's RTX 4070.

During a recent investor call, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed the company is planning to expand the RDNA 3 family with more affordable GPU models in the coming weeks. Su explained the company is on track to launch new "mainstream" Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs this quarter, but didn't go into any details.

Luckily, someone spotted an AMD ROCm 5.6 pull request on GitHub that suggests the company may be working on several new RDNA 3 offerings. The request has been deleted, but thanks to the Redditor that found it we have the full list of SKUs here:

AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7950 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1100

AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1101

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7500 XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M XT | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600M | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7700S | RDNA3 | gfx1102

AMD Radeon™ RX 7600S | RDNA3 | gfx1102

The inclusion of the RX 7500 XT brings back memories of the disastrous launch of the RX 6500 XT, a product that was initially meant for laptops but somehow ended up as a desktop card with a limited 4GB VRAM buffer and modest PCIe bandwidth. This is an area where AMD can garner some mindshare if it applies the lessons learned with the RX 6500 XT.

The laptop SKUs are a known quantity as AMD has already shared some information about them at CES in January. However, the RX 7950 XT and RX 7950 XTX entries might look like simple placeholders, but they could be binned Navi 31 GPUs that AMD might pair with higher-speed GDDR6 in case Nvidia decides to launch upgraded versions of its RTX 4000 series GPUs.

Deep Dive: AMD RDNA 3, Intel Arc Alchemist and Nvidia Ada Lovelace GPU Architecture

As we've seen with the RX 6950 XT, this would come with a significant jump in power usage, possibly up to RTX 4090 levels. AMD has been reluctant to go this route with RDNA 3 so far, but the company did say the Navi 31 GCD was designed to be clocked up to at least 3 GHz given proper cooling. For reference, the RX 7900 XTX can boost up to 2.5 GHz, but overclockers like Der8auer have been able to push it to almost 3.4 GHz, albeit at a power draw of 650 watts.

Of course, most gamers are likely interested to see if AMD can equip the RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 XT, and RX 7800 XT with sufficient VRAM buffers. Team Red recently fired shots at rival Nvidia for launching the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti with modest VRAM capacities when compared to RX 6000 and RX 7000 series equivalents. We'll know for sure in the coming weeks and months, but with 8GB of VRAM becoming the new low-end, we're hoping AMD can live up to its own expectations.