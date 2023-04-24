Rumor mill: Those looking for a new graphics card might have two new options in a few weeks, with both Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti and AMD's Radeon RX 7600 rumored to arrive around the same time Computex takes places in Taiwan: May 30 – June 2.

News of the mid-range cards' release comes from Igor's Lab. Igor Wallossek writes that, according to his sources, the RTX 4060 Ti will launch around the end of May or the beginning of June. That coincides with Computex, so expect the card to appear during the event. It also matches previous leaks about the card's release date.

Desktop 4060Ti - end of May

Desktop 4050- June

Desktop 4060- not decided yet – MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 29, 2023

Nvidia has come under a barrage of criticism for its Ada Lovelace pricing. Even its cheapest entry, the RTX 4070 with its $600 MSRP, is proving too big an ask for most consumers at a time of economic uncertainty. The poor demand has reportedly seen Nvidia inform AIB partners that it would pause production of RTX 4070 GPUs for at least one month to prevent an overstocking, allowing retailers more time to clear existing inventory.

According to a report by DigiTimes, Nvidia is finally paying attention to the negative feedback of its previous releases and is considering launching the RTX 4060 Ti at the same $399 price as its last-generation version.

The RTX 4060 Ti is believed to be based on the AD106-350-A1 and come with 4,352 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM at 18Gbps, 32 MB of L2 cache, and a rated TGP of 160W. It might also feature a 128-bit memory bus for 288GB/s bandwidth. We're expecting performance similar to the RTX 3070 Ti, but if these specs prove accurate, consumers will likely be unhappy about the 8GB of VRAM when so many big games are demanding more video memory.

As for the Radeon RX 7600, Wallossek writes that AMD board partners will show the card off at Computex. However, these will be manufacturers who only sell Radeon cards, such as Sapphire. Companies that make both AMD and Nvidia products are reportedly holding off production of the new RDNA 3 entry until they determine if it will be worth it.

There's no word on how much the RX 7600 might cost, though under $350 is a general estimate. It's expected to use the Navi 33 GPU, have 32 compute units, 1,792 shaders, 8GB of GDDR6, a 128-bit memory bus, and perform around the same as the RX 6600 XT.

Computex starts in just over five weeks, so we should find out all the details about Nvidia's and AMD's next cards during the event.