Something to look forward to: A year after finalizing its split from the FIFA organization, EA has raised the curtain on the first association football sim under its new label. This year's edition includes new visual features, expanded cross-play, and increased integration for female players.

EA is poised to launch its new soccer simulation brand, EA Sports FC24, on September 29, following its split from FIFA. The publisher has unveiled the game's first official trailer and provided details about its novel gameplay features.

While the video is labeled as an official gameplay trailer, it features just one second of actual gameplay footage in its nearly two-minute runtime. The rest of the video showcases the changes EA has implemented in the graphics and simulation engine.

The standout feature of EA FC24 is HyperMotion V, designed to provide a more realistic feel to player movements. The system utilizes volumetric data collected from approximately 200 real professional matches. Improvements to the Frostbite engine are also expected to enhance animation, character models, materials, and other visual elements. In addition, a new feature named PlayStyles aims to make individual players feel more distinctive and accurate.

Another addition is that Ultimate Team mode will incorporate female players for the first time, allowing them to play on the same pitch as men. The game also adds two new women's leagues – Spain's Liga F and Germany's Frauen-Bundesliga.

Furthermore, cross-play is being expanded to incorporate all online multiplayer modes for the first time, introducing the feature to Clubs, Co-Op season, Volta Football, and Ultimate Team. Cross-play, which is opt-out, is available to PlayStation and Xbox consoles of the same hardware generation, while PC players can join with PS5 and Xbox Series users.

PC system requirements are unchanged from FIFA 23, recommending 12 GB of RAM, a 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon 5600 XT, and 100 GB of available storage. The minimum GPU requirement is a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 570.

EA dropped the FIFA name after negotiations broke down between the publisher and the soccer organization in 2021. FIFA reportedly wanted $1 billion from EA every four years to use the brand and the World Cup event. EA also said that creative restrictions from FIFA limited what it could add to the game. Since the split, the organization has promised to help produce alternative soccer games, but thus far hasn't revealed anything on the scale of EA's simulators. Although EA can no longer feature the letters "FIFA" or the World Cup in its titles, the company still has agreements with over two dozen leagues and hundreds of teams around the world.

EA Sports FC24 ships on September 29 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but EA Play Pro subscribers can gain access earlier, starting September 22. EA Play basic-tier customers receive a 10-hour trial on that date.