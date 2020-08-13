The Surface Laptop 3 13.5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's model. While there are no massive changes, the new Intel 10th Gen processor, Instant On, faster SSD, Type-C 3.1 port, and huge trackpad make it even better than ever. Battery life is good, and things like Wi-Fi 6 help add some future-proofing. Users can save money and do a DIY upgrade of storage if they are willing.

-- As reviewed by WindowsCentral