Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13"
Price: $799
The Surface Laptop 3 13.5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's model. While there are no massive changes, the new Intel 10th Gen processor, Instant On, faster SSD, Type-C 3.1 port, and huge trackpad make it even better than ever. Battery life is good, and things like Wi-Fi 6 help add some future-proofing. Users can save money and do a DIY upgrade of storage if they are willing.-- As reviewed by WindowsCentral
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.8
User ScoreBased on 461 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$799 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Looks and feels like a luxury laptop
- Outstanding keyboard and trackpad
- Clean software
- Great everyday performance
- Instant On
Editors Didn't Like
- There's finally a USB-C port, but it doesn't support Thunderbolt
- No Dolby Vision or anti-glare display
- Below average battery life
- Lacks a dedicated GPU
Price Tracker beta
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13" pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$799
|Aug 13, 2020
|Highest*
|$1,299
|May 6, 2020
|Lowest*
|$879
|Apr 23, 2020
|Average
|$1,083
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.