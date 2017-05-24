What is Unreal Engine 4?

Unreal Engine 4 is a complete suite of game development tools made by game developers, for game developers. From 2D mobile games to console blockbusters and VR, Unreal Engine 4 gives you everything you need to start, ship, grow and stand out from the crowd.

Mobile

Designed for mobile, now and in the future. From simple 2D games to stunning high-end visuals, Unreal Engine 4 gives you the power to develop your game and seamlessly deploy to iOS and Android devices.

Blueprints

Blueprint visual scripting enables you to rapidly prototype and build complete games, simulations and visualizations without the need for programming. Blueprint tools and a visual debugger are included with Unreal Engine 4.

Tools

The Unreal Editor is a fully integrated suite of tools for building every aspect of your project. Advanced features include physically-based rendering, UI, level building, animation, visual effects, physics, networking, and asset management.

New: Volumetric Fog

Create incredible ambience and mood in your environments using the new Volumetric Fog! Varying densities are supported so you can simulate clouds of dust or smoke flowing through light shafts, and any number of lights can affect the Volumetric Fog.

New: Image-Based (FFT) Convolution for Bloom

Create physically-realistic bloom post-process effects using the new image-based (FFT) convolution feature! Unreal Engine 4.16 ships with a FFT Bloom that empowers artists to use custom bloom kernel shapes, with total control over the intensity in order to match the results they imagine.

New: Release Games on Nintendo Switch

Registered developers can now build and release games for the Nintendo Switch! Unreal Engine 4's production-ready Nintendo Switch support is certification compliant, enables networked multiplayer, and provides access to multiple rendering pipelines - deferred, mobile forward, and clustered forward - to enable you to ship virtually any type of game for Nintendo Switch.

Source Code

Every Unreal Engine 4 developer has access to the complete C++ engine and editor source code. Having full source code gives you the power to customize your game, and makes it easier to debug and ship. Join Epic Games and the Unreal Engine community in updating and extending more than three million lines of code available on GitHub.

Virtual Reality

Visual fidelity combines with high performance to create engaging, immersive VR experiences in UE4. Our rendering pipeline gets you to 90 Hz stereo framerate at high resolutions with no code changes required, while scalable tools mean you can develop everything from simple scenes to complex cinematic environments. All with an iteration speed that makes your creative process easier.

Marketplace

Accelerate your development with sample games and scenes, art and audio, Blueprint logic, and even C++ code. Buy content to add to your project, or create and sell your own.

One engine, one workflow

With Unreal Engine 4, you can learn one engine and one workflow to meet all of your needs now and in the future. From mobile projects to super high-end console and PC games, Unreal Engine is in use by indies and professionals around the world.

Own the high end

Push your visuals to the limit on PC, consoles, and VR with custom lighting, shading, VFX and cinematic systems. Create beautiful visuals for architectural visualizations, simulations, digital films, and more.

Everything you need to get started

The Marketplace provides a wealth of production-ready game content, asset packs, documentation, sample projects, tutorials, and demos. Get up to speed rapidly with high-quality, UE4-ready items suitable for a wide range of art styles and game genres.

What's New:

Unreal Engine 4.16 includes exciting new rendering and animation features, significant performance improvements for mobile and console platforms, and tons of quality of life enhancements that will make it even easier to make stunning environments and engaging experiences that run smoothly on a wider variety of platforms.



Enhance the mood of your environments using the amazing new Volumetric Fog feature, which can be enabled to automatically render realistic fog and smoke effects with consistent lighting anywhere in a scene, even at a large scale.



Breathe life into your characters using new dynamic lightweight rigid body and low level cloth simulationtools! Take greater control of the flow of movement using Animation Modifiers, spline IK solver, updated Pose Driver, and many other improvements to the Animation system.



Garbage Collection is now twice as fast! UI rendering performance and UMG widget creation speed are vastly improved to enable you to create even more compelling interfaces. Interfaces and workflows for VR Mode, Animation, Sequencer, and other tools have been updated to make your development process more streamlined than ever before.



Support for Nintendo Switch is fully-featured and ready for production in 4.16! Epic Games has teamed up with Nintendo to release the full UE4 source code for Nintendo Switch to approved developers for free. To learn more about how to get started, read more here.



DirectX 12 is now the default renderer for Xbox One, bringing both performance and feature enhancements to platform support in the engine. In addition, you can now develop HTML5 games using WebAssembly and WebGL 2, and this new path will continue to improve in UE4.



For mobile, the Android virtual keyboard is now supported, and runtime permissions have been exposed to both Blueprint and code. Plus, we have made even more strides to reduce executable sizes for mobile apps!



In addition to hundreds of updates shipping from Epic, this release includes 160 improvements submitted by the incredible community of Unreal Engine developers on GitHub! Thanks to each of these contributors to Unreal Engine 4.16.

Complete release notes here.