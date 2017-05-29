Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 Highlights:

Support For

Prey

Up to 4.5% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.5.1(1)

Fixed Issues

NieR: Automata may experience a random hang or application crash after short periods of gameplay.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience very long map/launch load times.

The primary display adapter may sometimes appear disabled in Radeon Settings while driving a display from the linked adapter in Multi GPU system configurations.

Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a system hang when entering sleep or hibernate modes.

Known Issues

Virtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

The Display feature in Radeon Settings "GPU Scaling" may not function for some games.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync™ technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Known Issues for Radeon ReLive

The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

Package Contents

The Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 installation package contains the following:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.5.2 Driver Version 17.10.2711.1021 (Windows Driver Store Version 22.19.165.512)

​Radeon Product Compatibility

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products. Note that AMD Radeon R9 Fury, Radeon Pro Duo, and Radeon RX 400 Series graphics are only supported by Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition on Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit.

Radeon Desktop Product Family Compatibility ​

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon Pro Duo

AMD Radeon R7 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Nano Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500 - HD 8900 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon Family Compatibility

AMD Radeon R9 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics

AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD APU products codenamed "Kaveri", "Godavari" and "Carrizo" are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit). AMD’s 7th Generation APU products Radeon Graphics are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit)​.

​AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R3, R4, R5, R6, R7, or R8 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics

AMD Sempron Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8180 - HD 8400 Series Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition is designed to support the following Microsoft Windows platforms. Operating System support may vary depending on your specific AMD Radeon product.

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 8.1 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit version with SP1 or higher)

Disclaimer:

Compatible with desktop discrete AMD Radeon GCN and Radeon RX 400 Series enabled products with at least 2GB of VRAM, AMD VCE Support and Windows 7/8.1/10 64 bit operating systems. Radeon ReLive is currently considered "as-is" beta level support for 32 bit operating systems.

Compatible with AMD Radeon GCN and Radeon RX 400 series enabled products in specified AMD supported titles and applications with Windows 7/8.1/10. Power saving and temperature reduction results may vary based on system configurations.

Compatible with desktop discrete GPU AMD RadeonR9 Fury series, R9 390 series, R9 380 series, R9 290 series, R9 285, R9 260 series, R7 360, and R7 260 products with Windows 7/8.1/10.

Compatible with AMD Radeon GCN and Radeon RX 400 Series enabled products with Windows 7/8.1/10.

Compatible with AMD Radeon GCN and Radeon RX 400 Series enabled products with Windows7/8.1/10.

Compatible with AMD Radeon R9 285, 290, 290X, 380, 390, 390X, R7 260, 260X, 360, R9 Fury series, and Radeon RX 400 series products with Windows 7/8.1/10. Requires an AMD FreeSync technology certified capable display and AMD graphics product.

Compatible with AMD Radeon R9 285, 290, 290X, 380, 390, 390X, R7 260, 260X, 360, R9 Fury series, and Radeon RX 400 series products with Windows 7/8.1/10. Feature is not available worldwide and may not be available in your country or area.

Compatible with desktop AMD Radeon R9 Fury series, R9 380, R9 390 series, and Radeon RX 400 series products with Windows 7/8.1/10. Requires an HDR capable display and game content.

Requires supported Chrome web browser versions with Hardware Acceleration enabled. Compatible with AMD Radeon GCN and Radeon RX 400 series enabled products on Windows 7/8.1/10.

Compatible with AMD Bristol, Carrizo and Stoney AMD Family APUs with Windows 7/8.1/10 and supported Skype application.

Note:

This driver is not intended for use on AMD Radeon products running in Apple Boot Camp platforms. Users of these platforms should contact their system manufacturer for driver support. When installing Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 for the Windows operating system, the user must be logged on as Administrator, or have Administrator rights to complete the installation of Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1. Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.1 requires Windows 7 Service Pack 1 to be installed.

Note 2:

AMD terminated support for Windows 8 32-bit. We have links version 17.1.2, which was the last version for Windows 8 32-bit.

