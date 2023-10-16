Welcome to the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver, containing new features, technologies and updates currently under production, including AMD Fluid Motion Frames – an exciting upcoming feature which boosts FPS with frame generation technology which offers a smoother gaming experience. To learn more about what is contained in this driver, read the blog here.

This preview driver is intended to provide users an early first-look into upcoming features within AMD Software; feedback is encouraged and can be submitted through the AMD Bug Report Tool. If issues arise or persist during the usage of the Preview Driver, please use the AMD Auto-Detect and Install Tool to revert the latest recommended AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver.

New Feature Highlights

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) Technical Preview – Boost FPS with frame generation technology for a smoother gaming experience.

AFMF adds frame generation technology to DirectX 11 and 12 games on AMD Radeon RX 7000 (and now 6000!) Series Desktop Graphics Cards.

We are responding to the excitement from our community and are adding support for Radeon RX 6000 Series Desktop Graphics Cards.

AFMF preserves image quality by dynamically disabling frame generation during fast motion.

What to know

October 13th Release Notes:

We have added initial support for HDR to expand the AFMF gaming experience.

After monitoring user experience feedback, AFMF can now be globally enabled on all DirectX 11 and 12 titles. Users may use the per-app settings to individually disable or enable AFMF.



Improvements to frame pacing have been made, resulting in an overall smoother gameplay experience and improved image quality.

Additional game support for AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Deep Rock Galactic

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Sniper Elite 5

Returnal

Remnant II

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man Remastered

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Tiny Tina's Wonderland

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 3

For more info on Anti-Lag+ click here.

October 6th Release Notes:

We are responding to the excitement from our community and are adding support for Radeon RX 6000 Series Desktop Graphics Cards.

Resolved a BSOD during driver installation issue.

September 29th Release Notes:

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF)

AFMF may be enabled for any DirectX 11 and 12 title such as Cyberpunk 2077 using the per-app settings within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

AFMF can be automatically enabled using HYPR-RX or using the Global Graphics Settings toggle for these select titles;

A Plague Tale - Requiem

Borderlands 3

Control

Dead Space

Deep Rock Galactic

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 4

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

The Last of Us Part 1

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The AFMF technical preview currently requires the game to be played in fullscreen mode with HDR disabled and VSYNC disabled.

For the optimal experience, AFMF is recommended to be used on AMD FreeSync displays.

Users are recommended to disable HDR in Windows Display Settings, or disable HDR in the game (as well as Auto-HDR).

AFMF features an activity monitor similar to AMD Radeon Super Resolution to confirm the frame generation status using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition's in-game overlay (use the default hotkey of Alt-R for the fullscreen overlay, or Alt-Z for the sidebar overlay)

AFMF can introduce additional latency in games and is recommended to be combined with AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag/Anti-Lag+ for the optimal experience.

As AFMF may introduce additional latency in games, AFMF may not offer the optimal experience in fast-paced competitive titles.

AFMF is recommended to be enabled for games running at a minimum fps of 55 FPS for 1080p displays, and 70 FPS for 1440p or above displays.

AFMF adds frame generation technology to boost FPS outside of the game's engine. To see the resulting FPS, use the AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay. Support for third-party performance monitoring tools is not available at this moment.

Known Issues

Intermittent driver crashes have been observed while AFMF is enabled and the game's resolution is changed or a task switch happens (such as alt-tab between different windows).

Brief corruption may be observed when switching between windows with AFMF enabled on some 144Hz or greater monitors.

Brief stutter may be experienced after closing the Xbox Game Bar.

FreeSync displays may report an erratic FPS when AFMF is enabled.

Some metrics such as frame time may show inconsistent results when AFMF is enabled.

Radeon Product Compatibility

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Technical Preview Driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames Version 23.30.01.02 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

Radeon RX 7900/7800/7700/7600 Series Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Technical Preview Driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames Version 23.30.01.02 is designed to support the following Microsoft Windows platforms. Operating System support may vary depending on your specific AMD Radeon product.