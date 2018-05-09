AMD released the new Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Driver 18.Q2, to continue to protect the investment of IT professionals and buyers by providing significant performance improvements in leading professional applications, such as CATIA, Creo and Siemens NX, alongside enhanced security features and stability.

Delivering on its promise to deliver quarterly driver updates, AMD's Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2 will include the following benefits:

Improved application performance: Significant year-over-year performance improvements in leading professional applications, including Siemens NX (47 percent), Autodesk 3ds Max (44 percent), CATIA (37 percent), Creo (14 percent) and SOLIDWORKS (12 percent).

Greater stability: The 18.Q2 driver delivers the quality and reliability that IT professionals demand. AMD's extensive ISV certification and real-world testing result in enterprise software certified on over 80 of the leading professional applications, along with zero issues reported from 99.99 percent of customers.

Top-notch security, 24/7: Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2 delivers advanced security features, working in tandem with Windows Defender Device Guard when using Windows 10 Enterprise edition to help thwart malicious attacks, giving you added protection for your valuable intellectual property.

Supports the Windows 10 April 2018 Update: The 18.Q2 driver is ready for when enterprises decide to roll out the latest Microsoft Windows update.

New Windows versions of the Radeon ProRender plug-ins for Blender and Maya: Following the release of new macOS versions in April, AMD is introducing updated Windows and Linux versions of the Radeon ProRender plug-in for Blender, an updated version of the Windows plug-in for Maya, as well as updating the Radeon ProRender plug-in for 3ds Max. These plug-ins introduce several new features and enhancements including updates to the Uber and Light Shaders, support for volumetrics and interactive denoising – accelerating artists' workflows and ultimately making their lives easier.

Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2 Highlights:

Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2 provides enterprise level support for Microsoft Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Fixed Issues

Radeon Pro Overlay may not appear during clone mode with 2 displays.

Display issues may appear when creating full screen 3x2 AMD Eyefinity Pro display configuration.

Known Issues

User may encounter Radeon Software branding and red taskbar icon in professional mode when at least one Radeon Software for Radeon Pro gaming driver is installed.

Display issues may be observed while running Nuke benchmark on AMD FirePro™ W8100 and AMD FirePro™ W9100.

User may encounter issues with auto and passive Stereo with Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Intermittent display difficulties with certain models in Siemens® Femap™ with Radeon™ Pro WX 9100.

User may encounter display difficulties with geometry shader in MAXON Cinema4D™.

System may experience hangs on Windows 7 mobile platforms after driver installation with Radeon™ Pro WX 7100.

Minor corruption may be seen on model with anti-aliasing modes in Dassault Systèmes ICEMSurf.

VDI Specific Known Issues

VM may disconnect when upgrading the driver and unable to connect until reboot.

The energy subtest of SPECviewperf 12.1.1 may not complete in an MxGPU environment.

Feature Support Information

Driver Options is available on Microsoft Windows 10. Always update to the latest gaming drivers to mitigate driver switching issues. This is not available with multi-GPU configurations nor with Radeon Pro Duo ("Polaris"). This is not available for mobile platforms.

Multi-GPU Eyefinity Pro on Microsoft Windows® 10 is not currently supported on any hardware for Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2.

ISV Certification Notes

Due to Maya-MtoA software issue Trac #3142, some Viewport Draw modes for stand-ins draw an infinite line. Workaround is to toggle the Viewport Draw Mode of the stand-in in the Attribute Editor.

Autodesk Maya 2017/2018 may show gray patch in playback in certain models due Maya issue Maya 41945. Workaround is to click on a different frame on timeline or to click on first frame.

Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q2 for Linux Release Notes:

Provides support for Ubuntu 16.04.4 and SLED/SLES 12 SP3.

Enables Vulkan 1.1 support - Closed and Open source driver conformant with the Vulkan 1.1 specification.

Known Issues

GPU hangs may occur after prolonged stressful testing.

Application errors may occur while performing StoryboardGraphics on ANSYS Workbench 18.1.

Minor corruption may be seen in viewport when resizing in Autodesk Mudbox.

Minor corruption may be seen in viewport upon mouse hovering in Dassault Systèmes Abaqus.

Minor corruption may be seen while moving cursor over sample MSC SimXpert on RHEL 6.9 operating system.

Supported Products: