The ID-Cooling A620 Pro SE matches the performance of the Thermalright Peerless Assassin series that shook the market years ago – for even less money. In all but the most demanding scenarios, it will perform just as well as the best CPU coolers on the market, while remaining just as quiet, for less than half the price.

Starting at just $30, this cooler features six copper heat pipes, two 120mm fans that fit most cases, and a split-tower design that minimizes airflow loss. You can find marginally better coolers, such as the Thermalright Phantom Spirit ($36) that uses seven heat pipes, but the Frozn A620 Pro SE is so good that it's hard to justify paying more unless you need extra benefits like improved RAM clearance.

The only reason not to choose the ID-Cooling A620 Pro SE is if you have tall RAM modules. If your RAM is taller than 40mm, you'll need to move or remove the front fan. At more than 60mm tall, installation becomes impossible. In that case, the Scythe Fuma 3 ($50) is a better choice. It offers similar performance with complete RAM clearance, thanks to its asymmetrical design.

Good, more compact alternatives

If you're not using any of the most power-hungry CPUs, you can also go with a more compact and lightweight cooler that won't hide half of your motherboard. There are several good options including the Thermalright Burst Assassin 120 EVO ($28), ID-Cooling Frozn A410 DK ($35) and Arctic Freezer 36 ($38).

Budget coolers that are much better than stock

AMD has discontinued the Wraith Spire, once a respectable out-of-the-box cooler for mid-range CPUs. Intel's stock coolers, as well as AMD's Wraith Stealth included with low-TDP processors, are meant to be replaced if you want to get the most out of your CPU.

If you want to improve upon what your stock CPU cooler offers for as little money as possible, here are three options: the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 ($15) ID-Cooling SE-214-XT ($18), and Thermalright Assassin X120 Refined SE ($18).

Threadripper Cooling

At first glance, AMD's Threadripper CPUs may seem harder to cool because of their extra cores. However, their larger surface area actually compensates – provided the cooler is designed to take advantage of it.

That's why Noctua can manage with a compact single-tower cooler and two 140mm fans in the NH-U14S TR5-SP6. If you prefer liquid cooling, SilverStone offers the XE360-TR5, which includes a 360mm radiator and three 120mm fans, priced at $388.