The contenders in this segment include the likes of the Ryzen 5 4500, Core i3-10100F or 10105F, all of which can be had for about $80 right now, then there's the Ryzen 5 5500 and Core 13-12100F at $100. The next step takes you to around $120 for the Core i5-10400F and Ryzen 5 3600, while the Ryzen 5 5600 can be had for $130.

For those of you building a new PC from the ground up, we recommend avoiding the Ryzen 5 4500 and Core i3-10100F/10105F. They're now only $20 less than the Core i3-12100F, which offers substantially better performance and can be upgraded to 13th-gen Raptop Lake parts down the track.

The Core i3-12100F offers solid value at $100 and even when paired with affordable DDR4-3600 CL16 memory, it's a good bit faster than the Ryzen 5 5500 for gaming, delivering on average 15% more performance in our tests. There are also a number of well priced Intel B660 boards that can support Core i9 processors without any throttling issues, such as the $130 MSI Pro B660M-A, but if you never want to upgrade beyond a Core i5, the Asrock B660M Pro RS works for $90 -- the $40 extra for the MSI model does buy you a more capable product in terms of power delivery though.

Putting it all together: $100 for the 12100F, $140 for a good B660 motherboard and $60 for 16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 memory and you've got a great platform upgrade for just $300, or $350 if you opt for a 32GB kit. Alternatively, if you want to invest in DDR5, we'd skip B660 boards and instead go for the Asrock Z690M PG Riptide, a great value board at $160. Then for memory, Crucial 8GB modules work well enough and $85 for a 16GB kit is very cheap. If you're a bit more serious about your RAM, G.Skill's Ripjaws S5 DDR5-5200 32GB memory can be had for $145, taking the DDR5 combo to $405.

The step up option is the Ryzen 5 5600, which can be thrown on a quality B550 motherboard for as little as $90 -- such as the MSI B550M-Pro VHD WiFi, while the Asrock B550 Pro4 for $100 is another nice option. Then $60 gets you a decent 16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 memory kit or $110 for 32GB, meaning you can piece the AM4 combo together for as little as $280 -- $20 less than the 12100F, and you have the luxury of being able to upgrade to the 5800X3D down the track, or for productivity performance the 5900X or 5950X.

These two budget choices are basically the same price when factoring in platform costs. Both are excellent CPUs with solid upgrade paths and honestly we'd struggle to pick between them as the performance they offer now is great and the upgrade option to either the 13600K or 5800X3D is also great. Price up both in your region as that could be the deciding factor.