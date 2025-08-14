Picking the best overall monitor was no easy task this year. While the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is expensive, it stands head and shoulders above the rest for doing everything so well.

The picture quality on this 32-inch display is outstanding. A next-generation IPS Black panel pushes contrast to a class-leading 3,000:1, so spreadsheets appear crisper and photos gain OLED-like depth without the downsides of potential burn-in or the higher prices those displays command. It comes factory-calibrated, with 99% DCI-P3 coverage and a Delta E of less than 1.5.

As expected, it is 4K and offers a 48 to 120Hz refresh rate with VRR. This makes scrolling through work feel buttery smooth and also works well for high-frame-rate gaming.

The standout feature, however, is the Thunderbolt 4 hub, which gives the monitor its name. One cable can deliver video, data, and up to 140 W of charging, while a second Thunderbolt 4 port lets you daisy-chain a second display.

Dell also includes an Ethernet jack, seven downstream USB ports, HDMI 2.1, and front connectors that slide out from the lower left bezel. This allows you to replace a separate dock and keep your desk clean.

A built-in KVM switch lets you use one keyboard and mouse across both a work laptop and a personal desktop with a single tap. Add in excellent text clarity, wide viewing angles, and a fully adjustable stand, and you have the complete package.

There are really only two potential downsides to the Dell UltraSharp U3225QE: it lacks built-in speakers, and it sells for between $899 and $999. Nevertheless, it's a near perfect all-rounder.

Smaller, but just as good

If you want all the features of the U3225QE at a lower price and do not mind losing five inches of screen space, Dell makes a 27-inch version of our top pick: the U2725QE. Priced at around $759, you can save up to $250 by choosing the smaller display. You also get a higher pixel density on this 4K panel, with 163 ppi compared to 140 ppi on the larger model.

LG's Option is Almost Half the Price

For another excellent 4K 32-inch monitor at almost half the price of Dell's display, there is our previous winner: the LG UltraGear 32GR93U. This model can often be found for around $550 and offers a higher 144Hz refresh rate.

The LG delivers impressive factory color tuning, an excellent sRGB mode, hardware calibration support, strong DCI-P3 coverage, and good brightness. It is compatible with both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium and includes HDMI 2.1. For anyone who wants a large monitor equally suited for work and play, including console gaming, it remains one of the best options available.