WinSCP 5.13.2
WinSCP is an open source free SFTP client and FTP client for Windows.
Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 6
Freeware
Windows
9.2 MB
26,690
WinSCP is an open source free SFTP client, SCP client, FTPS client and FTP client for Windows. Its main function is file transfer between a local and a remote computer. Beyond this, WinSCP offers scripting and basic file manager functionality.
Features:
- Graphical user interface
- Translated into several languages
- Integration with Windows (drag&drop, URL, shortcut icons)
- U3 support
- All common operations with files
- Support for SFTP and SCP protocols over SSH-1 and SSH-2 and plain old FTP protocol
- Batch file scripting and command-line interface
- Directory synchronization in several semi or fully automatic ways
- Integrated text editor
- Support for SSH password, keyboard-interactive, public key and Kerberos (GSS) authentication
- Integrates with Pageant (PuTTY authentication agent) for full support of public key authentication with SSH
- Windows Explorer-like and Norton Commander-like interfaces
- Optionally stores session information
- Optionally supports standalone operation using a configuration file in place of registry entries, suitable for operation from removable media
What's New:
- Workaround for a bug in Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 Update), causing drag & drop downloads to Windows Explorer end in a wrong folder (computer restart required). 1644
- Translations completed: Croatian, Farsi and Russian; and updated: Dutch, French, German and Polish.
- Bug fix: ssh:// URL is handled once for every opened instance of WinSCP too much. 1627
- Bug fix: Icons for local files do not show on some systems. 1628
- Bug fix: Failure when binary file is attempted to be opened in an internal editor on system with multibyte legacy encoding. 1629
- Bug fix: Login dialog opens slowly, when there is a lot of stored sites with a color. 1630
- Bug fix: Extensions were not loaded when configuration is empty.
- Bug fix: Starts slowly on some systems. 1633
- Bug fix: Failure when uploading a file larger than 2GB using S3 protocol. 1636
WinSCP 5.13 is a major application update. New features and enhancements include:
- Amazon S3 protocol support.
- SHA-256 host key fingerprints are used.
- Stalled connection attempts can be canceled promptly.
- Improvements to .NET assembly and scripting.
Alternatively you can download the latest beta version of this software.
Previous versions:
Apps similar to WinSCP 6
-
FileZilla is a fast FTP and SFTP client for Windows with a lot of features.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Transfer files through the internet.
- Trial
- Windows
-
FTP client that is used to transfer files between your computer and File Transfer Protocol (FTP) servers.
- Shareware
- Windows
-
More