WinSCP is an open source free SFTP client, SCP client, FTPS client and FTP client for Windows. Its main function is file transfer between a local and a remote computer. Beyond this, WinSCP offers scripting and basic file manager functionality.

Features:

Graphical user interface

Translated into several languages

Integration with Windows (drag&drop, URL, shortcut icons)

U3 support

All common operations with files

Support for SFTP and SCP protocols over SSH-1 and SSH-2 and plain old FTP protocol

Batch file scripting and command-line interface

Directory synchronization in several semi or fully automatic ways

Integrated text editor

Support for SSH password, keyboard-interactive, public key and Kerberos (GSS) authentication

Integrates with Pageant (PuTTY authentication agent) for full support of public key authentication with SSH

Windows Explorer-like and Norton Commander-like interfaces

Optionally stores session information

Optionally supports standalone operation using a configuration file in place of registry entries, suitable for operation from removable media

What's New:

Workaround for a bug in Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 Update), causing drag & drop downloads to Windows Explorer end in a wrong folder (computer restart required). 1644

Translations completed: Croatian, Farsi and Russian; and updated: Dutch, French, German and Polish.

Bug fix: ssh:// URL is handled once for every opened instance of WinSCP too much. 1627

Bug fix: Icons for local files do not show on some systems. 1628

Bug fix: Failure when binary file is attempted to be opened in an internal editor on system with multibyte legacy encoding. 1629

Bug fix: Login dialog opens slowly, when there is a lot of stored sites with a color. 1630

Bug fix: Extensions were not loaded when configuration is empty.

Bug fix: Starts slowly on some systems. 1633

Bug fix: Failure when uploading a file larger than 2GB using S3 protocol. 1636

WinSCP 5.13 is a major application update. New features and enhancements include:

Amazon S3 protocol support.

SHA-256 host key fingerprints are used.

Stalled connection attempts can be canceled promptly.

Improvements to .NET assembly and scripting.

