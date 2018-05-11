WinSCP

WinSCP 5.13.2

WinSCP is an open source free SFTP client, SCP client, FTPS client and FTP client for Windows. Its main function is file transfer between a local and a remote computer. Beyond this, WinSCP offers scripting and basic file manager functionality.

Features:

  • Graphical user interface
  • Translated into several languages
  • Integration with Windows (drag&drop, URL, shortcut icons)
  • U3 support
  • All common operations with files
  • Support for SFTP and SCP protocols over SSH-1 and SSH-2 and plain old FTP protocol
  • Batch file scripting and command-line interface
  • Directory synchronization in several semi or fully automatic ways
  • Integrated text editor
  • Support for SSH password, keyboard-interactive, public key and Kerberos (GSS) authentication
  • Integrates with Pageant (PuTTY authentication agent) for full support of public key authentication with SSH
  • Windows Explorer-like and Norton Commander-like interfaces
  • Optionally stores session information
  • Optionally supports standalone operation using a configuration file in place of registry entries, suitable for operation from removable media

What's New:

  • Workaround for a bug in Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 Update), causing drag & drop downloads to Windows Explorer end in a wrong folder (computer restart required). 1644
  • Translations completed: Croatian, Farsi and Russian; and updated: Dutch, French, German and Polish.
  • Bug fix: ssh:// URL is handled once for every opened instance of WinSCP too much. 1627
  • Bug fix: Icons for local files do not show on some systems. 1628
  • Bug fix: Failure when binary file is attempted to be opened in an internal editor on system with multibyte legacy encoding. 1629
  • Bug fix: Login dialog opens slowly, when there is a lot of stored sites with a color. 1630
  • Bug fix: Extensions were not loaded when configuration is empty.
  • Bug fix: Starts slowly on some systems. 1633
  • Bug fix: Failure when uploading a file larger than 2GB using S3 protocol. 1636

WinSCP 5.13 is a major application update. New features and enhancements include:

  • Amazon S3 protocol support.
  • SHA-256 host key fingerprints are used.
  • Stalled connection attempts can be canceled promptly.
  • Improvements to .NET assembly and scripting.

Alternatively you can download the latest beta version of this software.

Previous versions:

Apps similar to WinSCP 6

  • 4.7
    27 votes
    FileZilla 3.33.0
    FileZilla is a fast FTP and SFTP client for Windows with a lot of features.
    • Freeware
    • Windows/macOS/Linux
  • 4.2
    10 votes
    SmartFTP Client 9.0.2566
    Transfer files through the internet.
    • Trial
    • Windows
  • 5 /5
    1 votes
    CuteFTP 9.2.0
    FTP client that is used to transfer files between your computer and File Transfer Protocol (FTP) servers.
    • Shareware
    • Windows
  • More

