FileZilla 3.60.1
FileZilla is a fast FTP and SFTP client for Windows with a lot of features.
Download
Certified
What's New
Similar to 6
Freeware
Windows/macOS/Linux
11.3 MB
73,094
FileZilla is a small but powerful FTP client with many features. it includes a site manager to store all your connection details and logins as well as an Explorer style interface that shows the local and remote folders and can be customized independently.
The program offers support for firewalls and proxy connections as well as SSL and Kerberos GSS security.
Additional features include keep alive, auto ascii/binary transfer and more. A nice program for beginners and advanced user alike.
Features
- Ability to resume Uploads/Downloads (if the server supports it)
- Custom Commands
- Site Manager with folders
- Keep Alive system
- Timeout detectiEnter your state hereon
- Firewall support
- SOCKS4/5 and HTTP1.1 Proxy support
- SSL secured connections
- SFTP support
- Upload/Download Queue
- Drag&Drop
- Multi-language support
- GSS authentication and encryption using Kerberos
You can download the Filezilla source code here.
What's New
Bugfixes and minor changes:
- Windows binaries: Updated zlib, used purely to cache re-scaled versions of icons shipped with FileZilla, to 1.2.12
- Updated to libfilezilla 0.37.1
- Fixed incorrect default settings for file editing
- Fixed a crash looking up data in file lists
- Fixed a crash if a HTTPS connection gets canceled during the TLS handshake
- Updated to libfilezilla 0.35.0
Software similar to FileZilla 6
-
WinSCP is an open source free SFTP client and FTP client for Windows.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Transfer files through the internet.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
FileZilla is a fast FTP and SFTP server for Windows with a lot of features.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads