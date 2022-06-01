FileZilla is a small but powerful FTP client with many features. it includes a site manager to store all your connection details and logins as well as an Explorer style interface that shows the local and remote folders and can be customized independently.

The program offers support for firewalls and proxy connections as well as SSL and Kerberos GSS security.

Additional features include keep alive, auto ascii/binary transfer and more. A nice program for beginners and advanced user alike.

Features

Ability to resume Uploads/Downloads (if the server supports it)

Custom Commands

Site Manager with folders

Keep Alive system

Timeout detection

Firewall support

SOCKS4/5 and HTTP1.1 Proxy support

SSL secured connections

SFTP support

Upload/Download Queue

Drag&Drop

Multi-language support

GSS authentication and encryption using Kerberos

You can download the Filezilla source code here.

What's New

Bugfixes and minor changes: