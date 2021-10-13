AIMP is a freeware audio player for Windows and Android that includes powerful tools to operate with audio files. The latest version includes a new design, support for Windows 11 and performance optimizations.

Features:

Multi-format Playback:

.CDA, .AAC, .AC3, .APE, .DTS, .FLAC, .IT, .MIDI, .MO3, .MOD, .M4A, .M4B,

.MP1, .MP2, .MP3, .MPC, .MTM, .OFR, .OGG, .OPUS, .RMI, .S3M, .SPX, .TAK,

.TTA, .UMX, .WAV, .WMA, .WV, .XM, .DSF, .DFF, MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, .WebM,

.MPEG-DASH (YouTube)

CUE Sheets supports

Output supports

DirectSound / ASIO / WASAPI / WASAPI Exclusive

32-bit audio processing

For the best quality!

Internet radio

Listen internet-radio stations in OGG / WAV / MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats

Capture stream to APE, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WV, WMA and MP3 formats

Capture stream as is for MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats

Creating bookmarks and playback queue

Rating and auto-marks

Collecting statistics about tracks listening

Automatic calculations of rating and marks for listened tracks

Support for plugins

You can add new utilities or extend already existing

Build-in scrobbler

Last.fm, Libre.fm and Listen Brainz services are supported

Clouds

OneDrive, Google.Drive, DropBox, Облако@mail.ru, Яндекс.Диск and Custom WebDAV clouds are supported

Podcasts

Hot keys

Configure local and global hotkeys as you wish!

Multi-user mode support

Are several users working with one computer? This is no problem!

Multi-language interface

Great functionality and user-friendly interface

Support for 4K and High DPI

Following scale factors are supported: 125%, 150%, 175%, 200%

Flexible program options

Sound Effects

20-band equalizer and built-in sound effects

The Reverb, Flanger, Chorus, Pitch, Tempo, Echo, Speed, Bass, Enhancer and Voice Remover sound effects and equalizer with flexible settings

Volume Normalization

Peak based normalization and Replay Gain

Logarithmic and loudness compensated volume control

Mixing Options

Fade In/Fade Out, Cross-mixing, Pause between tracks

Silence Remover

Music Library

Represents the music files organizer, which allows you easily organize your music, set marks for listened Tracks, keeping playback statistics.

Smart Playlist

Playlists based on content from Music Library data base, with ability to filter and group data

Playlists based on content from one or few folders

Podcasts Playlists

Multiple playlists

While one plays - you work with another

Powerful View Settings

An ability to display data at one or two line for each track

An ability to group tracks via user defined template

An ability to define separate settings for each playlist

Ability to block content from changes

Files search

Search files on all opened playlists

Audio Converter

Multi-threaded encoding

For maximal performance!

Few encoding modes

Single source - single result

Single folder - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)

All sources - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)

Encode to popular formats

Encode to APE, MP3, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro, OPUS, MusePack and WavPack formats. Additionally, you able to use external command-line encoders with the converter

Audio CD Grabber

Allow you to import audio data from Audio CD

An ability to change format of input audio stream

Shut down the computer after conversion operation

Tag Editor

Popular formats of tags are supported

ID3v1, ID3v2, APE, Vorbis, WMA, M4A

Work with group of files

An ability to apply changes to group of files

Naming and sorting files

Naming and sorting files by folder according to specified template

Auto numering

An ability auto calculate and fill the track number / tracks total fields for group of files

Auto filling tags

Auto filling tags based on name of file

Transliteration and change the register

An ability to transliterate or change the register for group of files

Replay Gain

Calculation of ReplayGain information for single track / album / group of albums

BPM

Calculation of BPM information for selected tracks

Chapter Editor

Edit or create chapters or markup files (CUE) for large audio files.

