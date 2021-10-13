Download
AIMP is a freeware audio player for Windows and Android that includes powerful tools to operate with audio files. The latest version includes a new design, support for Windows 11 and performance optimizations.
Features:
Multi-format Playback:
- .CDA, .AAC, .AC3, .APE, .DTS, .FLAC, .IT, .MIDI, .MO3, .MOD, .M4A, .M4B,
- .MP1, .MP2, .MP3, .MPC, .MTM, .OFR, .OGG, .OPUS, .RMI, .S3M, .SPX, .TAK,
- .TTA, .UMX, .WAV, .WMA, .WV, .XM, .DSF, .DFF, MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, .WebM,
.MPEG-DASH (YouTube)
CUE Sheets supports
Output supports
- DirectSound / ASIO / WASAPI / WASAPI Exclusive
32-bit audio processing
- For the best quality!
Internet radio
- Listen internet-radio stations in OGG / WAV / MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats
- Capture stream to APE, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WV, WMA and MP3 formats
- Capture stream as is for MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats
Creating bookmarks and playback queue
Rating and auto-marks
- Collecting statistics about tracks listening
- Automatic calculations of rating and marks for listened tracks
Support for plugins
- You can add new utilities or extend already existing
Build-in scrobbler
- Last.fm, Libre.fm and Listen Brainz services are supported
Clouds
- OneDrive, Google.Drive, DropBox, Облако@mail.ru, Яндекс.Диск and Custom WebDAV clouds are supported
Podcasts
Hot keys
- Configure local and global hotkeys as you wish!
Multi-user mode support
- Are several users working with one computer? This is no problem!
Multi-language interface
Great functionality and user-friendly interface
Support for 4K and High DPI
- Following scale factors are supported: 125%, 150%, 175%, 200%
Flexible program options
Sound Effects
20-band equalizer and built-in sound effects
- The Reverb, Flanger, Chorus, Pitch, Tempo, Echo, Speed, Bass, Enhancer and Voice Remover sound effects and equalizer with flexible settings
Volume Normalization
- Peak based normalization and Replay Gain
- Logarithmic and loudness compensated volume control
Mixing Options
- Fade In/Fade Out, Cross-mixing, Pause between tracks
Silence Remover
Music Library
- Represents the music files organizer, which allows you easily organize your music, set marks for listened Tracks, keeping playback statistics.
Smart Playlist
- Playlists based on content from Music Library data base, with ability to filter and group data
- Playlists based on content from one or few folders
Podcasts Playlists
Multiple playlists
- While one plays - you work with another
Powerful View Settings
- An ability to display data at one or two line for each track
- An ability to group tracks via user defined template
- An ability to define separate settings for each playlist
Ability to block content from changes
Files search
- Search files on all opened playlists
Audio Converter
Multi-threaded encoding
- For maximal performance!
Few encoding modes
- Single source - single result
- Single folder - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)
- All sources - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)
Encode to popular formats
- Encode to APE, MP3, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro, OPUS, MusePack and WavPack formats. Additionally, you able to use external command-line encoders with the converter
Audio CD Grabber
- Allow you to import audio data from Audio CD
Volume Normalization
- Peak based normalization and Replay Gain
An ability to change format of input audio stream
Shut down the computer after conversion operation
Tag Editor
Popular formats of tags are supported
- ID3v1, ID3v2, APE, Vorbis, WMA, M4A
Work with group of files
- An ability to apply changes to group of files
Naming and sorting files
- Naming and sorting files by folder according to specified template
Auto numering
- An ability auto calculate and fill the track number / tracks total fields for group of files
Auto filling tags
- Auto filling tags based on name of file
Transliteration and change the register
- An ability to transliterate or change the register for group of files
Replay Gain
- Calculation of ReplayGain information for single track / album / group of albums
BPM
- Calculation of BPM information for selected tracks
Chapter Editor
- Edit or create chapters or markup files (CUE) for large audio files.
What's New:
- General: localizations has been updated
- Playlist: an ability to specify name depth as argument for the %FileDir and %FileParentDir macros
- Fixed: playlist - audio files from the MusicBee app cannot be imported to the player via drag-n-drop
- Fixed: plugins - InputFFmpeg - files in Web Media file format with a .weba extension are ignored by the plugin
- Fixed other minor issues
