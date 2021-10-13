AIMP is a freeware audio player for Windows and Android that includes powerful tools to operate with audio files. The latest version includes a new design, support for Windows 11 and performance optimizations.

Features:

Multi-format Playback:

  • .CDA, .AAC, .AC3, .APE, .DTS, .FLAC, .IT, .MIDI, .MO3, .MOD, .M4A, .M4B,
  • .MP1, .MP2, .MP3, .MPC, .MTM, .OFR, .OGG, .OPUS, .RMI, .S3M, .SPX, .TAK,
  • .TTA, .UMX, .WAV, .WMA, .WV, .XM, .DSF, .DFF, MKA, AA3, AT3, OMA, .WebM,

.MPEG-DASH (YouTube)

CUE Sheets supports

Output supports

  • DirectSound / ASIO / WASAPI / WASAPI Exclusive

32-bit audio processing

  • For the best quality!

Internet radio

  • Listen internet-radio stations in OGG / WAV / MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats
  • Capture stream to APE, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WV, WMA and MP3 formats
  • Capture stream as is for MP3 / AAC / AAC+ formats

Creating bookmarks and playback queue

Rating and auto-marks

  • Collecting statistics about tracks listening
  • Automatic calculations of rating and marks for listened tracks

Support for plugins

  • You can add new utilities or extend already existing

Build-in scrobbler

  • Last.fm, Libre.fm and Listen Brainz services are supported

Clouds

  • OneDrive, Google.Drive, DropBox, Облако@mail.ru, Яндекс.Диск and Custom WebDAV clouds are supported

Podcasts

Hot keys

  • Configure local and global hotkeys as you wish!

Multi-user mode support

  • Are several users working with one computer? This is no problem!

Multi-language interface

Great functionality and user-friendly interface

Support for 4K and High DPI

  • Following scale factors are supported: 125%, 150%, 175%, 200%

Flexible program options

Sound Effects

20-band equalizer and built-in sound effects

  • The Reverb, Flanger, Chorus, Pitch, Tempo, Echo, Speed, Bass, Enhancer and Voice Remover sound effects and equalizer with flexible settings

Volume Normalization

  • Peak based normalization and Replay Gain
  • Logarithmic and loudness compensated volume control

Mixing Options

  • Fade In/Fade Out, Cross-mixing, Pause between tracks

Silence Remover

Music Library

  • Represents the music files organizer, which allows you easily organize your music, set marks for listened Tracks, keeping playback statistics.

Smart Playlist

  • Playlists based on content from Music Library data base, with ability to filter and group data
  • Playlists based on content from one or few folders

Podcasts Playlists

Multiple playlists

  • While one plays - you work with another

Powerful View Settings

  • An ability to display data at one or two line for each track
  • An ability to group tracks via user defined template
  • An ability to define separate settings for each playlist

Ability to block content from changes

Files search

  • Search files on all opened playlists

Audio Converter

Multi-threaded encoding

  • For maximal performance!

Few encoding modes

  • Single source - single result
  • Single folder - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)
  • All sources - single result (with ability to generate CUE Sheet)

Encode to popular formats

  • Encode to APE, MP3, FLAC, OGG, WAV, WMA, WMA Pro, OPUS, MusePack and WavPack formats. Additionally, you able to use external command-line encoders with the converter

Audio CD Grabber

  • Allow you to import audio data from Audio CD

Volume Normalization

  • Peak based normalization and Replay Gain

An ability to change format of input audio stream

Shut down the computer after conversion operation

Tag Editor

Popular formats of tags are supported

  • ID3v1, ID3v2, APE, Vorbis, WMA, M4A

Work with group of files

  • An ability to apply changes to group of files

Naming and sorting files

  • Naming and sorting files by folder according to specified template

Auto numering

  • An ability auto calculate and fill the track number / tracks total fields for group of files

Auto filling tags

  • Auto filling tags based on name of file

Transliteration and change the register

  • An ability to transliterate or change the register for group of files

Replay Gain

  • Calculation of ReplayGain information for single track / album / group of albums

BPM

  • Calculation of BPM information for selected tracks

Chapter Editor

  • Edit or create chapters or markup files (CUE) for large audio files.

What's New:

  • General: localizations has been updated
  • Playlist: an ability to specify name depth as argument for the %FileDir and %FileParentDir macros
    • Fixed: playlist - audio files from the MusicBee app cannot be imported to the player via drag-n-drop
    • Fixed: plugins - InputFFmpeg - files in Web Media file format with a .weba extension are ignored by the plugin
    • Fixed other minor issues