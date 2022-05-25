Sumatra PDF has a minimalistic design, and its simplicity is attained at the expense of many other features. As is characteristic of many portable applications, Sumatra takes up little disk space (compared to Adobe Reader's 27.5mb setup file), and it starts up rapidly. It was designed for portable use in the sense that it's just one file with no external dependencies so you can easily run it from external USB drive.

What's New

Fix downloading of symbols for better crash reports

Command Palette

customizable keyboard shortcuts

better support for epub files using mupdf's epub engine. Adds text selection and search in ebook files

search / translate selected text with web services

we have few built-in and you can add your own

installer: -all-users cmd-line arg for system-wide install

added Annotations.TextIconColor and TextIconType advanced settings

added Annotations.UnderlineColor advanced setting

added Annotations.DefaultAuthor advanced setting

i keyboard shortcuts inverts document colors Shift + i does what i used to do i.e. show page number

u and Shift + u keyboard shortcuts adds underline annotation for currently selected text

Delete / Backspace keyboard shortcuts delete an annotation under mouse cursor support .svg files

faster scrolling with mouse wheel when cursor over scrollbar

add -search cmd-line option and [Search(" ", " ")] DDE command

a way to get list of used fonts in properties window

support opening .heic image files (if Windows heic codec is installed)

add experimental smooth scrolling (enabled with SmoothScrolling advanced setting)

