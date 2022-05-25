Sumatra PDF 3.4.1
Sumatra PDF is a slim, free, open-source PDF viewer for Windows.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 6
Freeware
Windows
4.6 MB
12,967
As featured in:
Sumatra PDF has a minimalistic design, and its simplicity is attained at the expense of many other features. As is characteristic of many portable applications, Sumatra takes up little disk space (compared to Adobe Reader's 27.5mb setup file), and it starts up rapidly. It was designed for portable use in the sense that it's just one file with no external dependencies so you can easily run it from external USB drive.
What's New
- Fix downloading of symbols for better crash reports
- Command Palette
- customizable keyboard shortcuts
- better support for epub files using mupdf's epub engine. Adds text selection and search in ebook files
- search / translate selected text with web services
- we have few built-in and you can add your own
- installer: -all-users cmd-line arg for system-wide install
- added Annotations.TextIconColor and TextIconType advanced settings
- added Annotations.UnderlineColor advanced setting
- added Annotations.DefaultAuthor advanced setting
- i keyboard shortcuts inverts document colors Shift + i does what i used to do i.e. show page number
- u and Shift + u keyboard shortcuts adds underline annotation for currently selected text
- Delete / Backspace keyboard shortcuts delete an annotation under mouse cursor support .svg files
- faster scrolling with mouse wheel when cursor over scrollbar
- add -search cmd-line option and [Search("
", " ")] DDE command
- a way to get list of used fonts in properties window
- support opening .heic image files (if Windows heic codec is installed)
- add experimental smooth scrolling (enabled with SmoothScrolling advanced setting)
Previous release notes
- Fix a crash in PdfFilter.dll
- Upgraded core PDF parsing rendering to latest version of mupdf. Faster, less bugs.
- Support for multiple windows
- Improved management of favorites
- Dropped support for Windows XP. Use 3.1.2 on XP.
Software similar to Sumatra PDF 6
-
100% free PDF Creator & PDF Converter.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Easily creates PDFs from any Windows program.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Securely view, print, search, sign, verify, and collaborate on PDF documents for free, online as well as offline, from your home or office.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads